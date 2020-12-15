Connect with us

These Lola OJ Looks Are Giving Us Old Hollywood Glam In The Very Best Way 

BellaNaija Style

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Beauty maven Lola OJ came all the way through in these two looks in the last few days. For a high octane wedding guest look, Lola opted for this BXFROX sequinned look. She finished off the look with statement earrings, a super clean beauty look and a marcel-esque pixie cut.

For her second look to the PLA Awards, the style star opted for  a lush velvet look from Ann Cranberry and emerald hued accessories. The rich fabrication and modern cutouts and silhouette positively oozed sophistication .

Credits

Red Dress  @bxfrox

Styled by: @uo_styling

Black Dress: @anncranberry

