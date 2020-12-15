Style
These Lola OJ Looks Are Giving Us Old Hollywood Glam In The Very Best Way
Beauty maven Lola OJ came all the way through in these two looks in the last few days. For a high octane wedding guest look, Lola opted for this BXFROX sequinned look. She finished off the look with statement earrings, a super clean beauty look and a marcel-esque pixie cut.
For her second look to the PLA Awards, the style star opted for a lush velvet look from Ann Cranberry and emerald hued accessories. The rich fabrication and modern cutouts and silhouette positively oozed sophistication .
Credits
Red Dress @bxfrox
Styled by: @uo_styling
Black Dress: @anncranberry