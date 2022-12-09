Inside the Exclusive Launch of Lola OJ’s New Book – Before You Move to Nigeria



In Lagos, Nigeria, on December 7th, 2022, at the five-star restaurant Shiro Lagos, Lola OJ, a Nigerian creative who was born and raised in the UK, unveiled her debut book, “Before You Move to Nigeria,” a few months after its UK launch. The event, which was hosted by the articulate Stephanie Coker, was filled with fascinating people, excellent food, and fine wine.

The basis for Before You Move To Nigeria is Lola’s personal experience and viewpoint of the nation under consideration as both a returnee and a frequent migrant. She shared her experiences, responded to inquiries, and signed books at the unveiling. It was joyful and exuberant as she shared her experiences adjusting to cultural shocks, the various livelihoods of Nigerians, security awareness, economic sustenance, and other significant influences.

Notable individuals from a variety of walks of life were present, including Hauwa Makun, Kaylah Oniwo, Tania Omotayo, Ifan Michael, Saskay, Jennifer Oseh, Alex Unusual, Diiadem, Anita Adetoye, Bolanle Olukanni, Nkem Marchie, Hannah Olatunji, Shukurat Amosa, Amanda Uzoagba, Adeyemi Adewuyi and Mariam Adams.

Esogo Media, Le.connaisseur and Shiro Lagos provided excellent ambiance, fantastic food, and fine wine for everyone, making it an evening to remember.

A copy of Before You Move To Nigeria would be one of the best presents you could ever give yourself or someone else. It will help you understand why you should make certain decisions so you can live fully and safely in Nigeria.





