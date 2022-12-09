Connect with us

Events Promotions

With Elegance and Splendour, Moët & Chandon Welcomes The Festive Season With A Sparkling Effervescence Celebration

Events Promotions

OMO wraps up Phase 1 of its Plastic Awareness Campaign in Lagos and is Set to Expand the Initiative Across Nigeria

Events Promotions

Inside the Exclusive Launch of Lola OJ’s New Book - Before You Move to Nigeria

Career Events News Promotions

With a Mentoring Walk, WISCAR kicks off their Annual Leadership & Mentoring Conference

Events

#BNRSVP Events this December

Events Promotions

Harpic renews its Pledge to Partner on 'Open Defecation-Free' Nigeria at World Toilet Summit

Events Music News

Glenfiddich hosts 'Where Next Live' | An Evening of Storytelling With Nancy Isime, Mr. Eazi, and M.I

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

And the 2022 E! People’s Choice Awards Winners Are… Lizzo, Serena Williams, Archetypes | See the Full List

Events

A World Cup Game + the Visa Everywhere Initiative Global Finale! See What BN’s Osas Will be Up to in Qatar

Events Features News

#I6DaysOfActivism: Global Citizen hosts Town Hall Event with Community Leaders & Stakeholders

Events

With Elegance and Splendour, Moët & Chandon Welcomes The Festive Season With A Sparkling Effervescence Celebration

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Moët & Chandon kicked off the festive season with a grand celebration in Lagos, Nigeria on December 2nd, 2022.

In more than 20 different cities around the globe, including London, Paris, New York, Tokyo, Milan, and Madrid, Moët & Chandon once again presented ‘Moët Effervescence’ a glorious celebration of togetherness and the joy of coming together signed with bubbles and light.

The Moët Effervescence party was a dazzling celebration attended by elite members of the Lagos Society. Guests arrived dressed in splendour and elegance, keeping with the ‘Effervescent Glam’ dress code.

With a lineup of spectacular experiences, striking effervescence installations and countless Moët moments to capture, the evening delivered the magic of Moët & Chandon.

The Moët & Chandon Effervescence celebration is never complete without the moment to ‘Toast For A Cause’, which symbolises the House’s long history of generosity.

This was led by Beverly Naya who invited guests to raise a glass of Moët and Chandon to a worthy cause.

Moët & Chandon remains the champagne of choice to mark both significant events in history and personal celebrations, enhancing each toast with the spark of effervescence.

#MoetEffervescence
#ToastWithMoet

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Do We Take Child-Beggars Off The Streets?

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: A Toast to the Simplicity of Life

Mike Hunder: Daily Practices to Help You Live a Better Life

Paula Pwul: The New Era of Millennials, Entrepreneurship & Personal Branding

Tola Oladiji: Essay Writing Tips to Aid Your Graduate Studies Application
css.php