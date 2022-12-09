With Elegance and Splendour, Moët & Chandon Welcomes The Festive Season With A Sparkling Effervescence Celebration

Moët & Chandon kicked off the festive season with a grand celebration in Lagos, Nigeria on December 2nd, 2022.

In more than 20 different cities around the globe, including London, Paris, New York, Tokyo, Milan, and Madrid, Moët & Chandon once again presented ‘Moët Effervescence’ a glorious celebration of togetherness and the joy of coming together signed with bubbles and light.

The Moët Effervescence party was a dazzling celebration attended by elite members of the Lagos Society. Guests arrived dressed in splendour and elegance, keeping with the ‘Effervescent Glam’ dress code.

With a lineup of spectacular experiences, striking effervescence installations and countless Moët moments to capture, the evening delivered the magic of Moët & Chandon.

The Moët & Chandon Effervescence celebration is never complete without the moment to ‘Toast For A Cause’, which symbolises the House’s long history of generosity.

This was led by Beverly Naya who invited guests to raise a glass of Moët and Chandon to a worthy cause.

Moët & Chandon remains the champagne of choice to mark both significant events in history and personal celebrations, enhancing each toast with the spark of effervescence.

#MoetEffervescence

#ToastWithMoet

