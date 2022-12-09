OMO wraps up Phase 1 of its Plastic Awareness Campaign in Lagos and is Set to Expand the Initiative Across Nigeria

Connect with us

The first phase of the plastic recycling program by OMO, Unilever‘s innovative detergent brand, has been concluded. This is an initiative focused on influencing change by educating young Nigerians and school children on sustainability and the protection of the environment while urging them to take action through effective waste disposal and recycling. The first phase, which was launched in November 2022, covered thirty schools in Lagos, with Dirt For Good awareness campaigns by OMO scheduled to hold in more states across the country.

OMO has consistently emphasized its commitment to improving sustainability choices over the years and is highly devoted to the cause of a cleaner future,” said Chinonyerem Opara, Brand Manager, OMO.

Apart from product innovation, we also understand the possible impact of driving change by highlighting the demands of the new generation on the environment, impact, and how we can engage them to take action for causes they love that would benefit them, society and the environment.Globally, young people are leading the conversation on the need to address climate change. Consequently, teaching children the right information and inspiring them towards more positive aspects of climate change awareness is essential. We are focused on driving the message to all communities, she added.

The plastic recycling campaign, under OMO’s Dirt for Good, is a four-week program focused on including children and youths as a part of the solution towards addressing plastic waste and littering by sensitizing and encouraging them to collect and recycle plastic waste.

The initiative emphasized the brand’s enduring commitment to sustainability, which has garnered massive recognition in the industry, with the brand winning the ‘Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign’ Award at the 2022 Nigerian Marketing Award and receiving an award in the CSR category at the 2022 Advertisers Association of Nigeria Awards (ADVAN).

