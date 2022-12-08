With a Mentoring Walk, WISCAR kicks off their Annual Leadership & Mentoring Conference

In the company of a strong, focused, and committed interconnected community to a singular cause, WISCAR kicked off its 2022 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference themed ‘For the Nation; The Power of Inclusion’ with a scenic and impactful walk on Saturday, December 3rd at Eko Atlantic.

Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) is a non-profit organization focused on empowering and developing professional women in the professions and enterprise. Annually, it gathers renowned speakers, policymakers, and thought leaders to discuss issues pertaining to closing the gender gap in Nigeria and empowering the next generation of professional women for leadership.

The walk which flags off the conference gathered a variety of participants including WISCAR mentees and mentors, partners and sponsors, women’s rights advocates and the general public. The event saw established female leaders across industries meet young women for a walk, during which they shared thoughts on various challenges, learned about each other’s experiences, and strengthened the mentee-mentor relationship.

Beaming with excitement, Amina Oyagbola, Founder/Chairperson of WISCAR expressed the inspiration behind the Annual Walk. She stated,

The essence of the walk is to create a space where we gather as a community and as friends to walk together in solidarity and promote the importance of mentorship, role modelling, and female leadership. Walking with our allies and friends, this walk provides us with an opportunity to take a pause and celebrate ourselves and our achievements in sisterhood and brotherhood. It is also a platform to discuss the conference theme and what it means to us, our hopes and aspirations as professional women, and reflect on the future of the nation. As they say, if you want to go fast, go alone; but if you want to go far, go together. This is what has enabled WISCAR to soar.

The 2022 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference is scheduled to hold on December 10 2022 at Muson Centre, Lagos. It will be headlined by renowned author and women’s rights advocate, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, as its keynote speaker. She will also be the 11th recipient of the Distinguished ‘WISCAR Award’.

Other distinguished speakers on the keynote panel are:

Adia Sowho, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria

Tosin Oshinowo, Director, cmDesign Atelier

Hawwah Gambo, Journalist and 2023 House of Representative candidate

Chukwuemeka Onyimadu National Economist UN Women Nigeria.

The panel will be moderated by Tunji Lardner, Journalist and Public Servant.

Goodwill messages will be delivered by:

HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Former Emir of Kano,

Dr Oby Ezekwesili, a past distinguished WISCAR award recipient

Beatrice Eyong, The United Nations Women Representative to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West Africa State Ben Llewelyn-Jones, the Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

The event would be anchored by Habiba Balogun Organisational Development Consultant and formally opened by the Executive Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

To be a part of the conference interested delegates should kindly register via the website or follow their social media pages; Instagram and Facebook. You can also subscribe to WISCAR’s YouTube channel to view live updates from the event.

