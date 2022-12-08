Ibijoke Faborode and Joy Ngozi Ezeilo Make the BBC’s 2022 100 Women list 

The BBC has revealed its 2022 list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world and Nigeria’s Ibijoke Faborode and Joy Ngozi Ezeilo made the list, alongside other phenomenal women from Africa and beyond.

The list reflects the role of women at the heart of conflict around the world in 2022 – from the protesters bravely demanding change in Iran, to the female faces of conflict and resistance in Ukraine and Russia. For the first time this year, previous 100 Women were also asked to nominate others who they felt deserved a place on the 2022 list.

BBC says that while there have been huge steps forward for women’s rights – from the number of female leaders to the MeToo movement – for women in many corners of the world, it still feels like there is a long way to go. Through this list, they are taking the opportunity to explore what progress has been made over the last decade. Meet Ibijoke and Joy:

Ibijoke Faborode – Co-founder, ElectHER

Through ElectHER, Ibijoke Faborode is disrupting the women’s political movement in Nigeria. Her organisation works to bridge inequality gaps in political representation and has engaged more than 2,000 women in politics across Africa. With the #Agender35 campaign, her organisation is directly backing 35 women running for local or federal office in the 2023 general election, providing human and financial resources.

She is also behind the first African feminist mobile app for election data analysis. Faborode currently serves in the Leadership Council of The Democracy and Culture Foundation, which identifies new ways to improve democratic processes.

Joy Ngozi Ezeilo

Joy is a leading authority in the field of international human rights and emeritus dean of law at the University of Nigeria and former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons. As founding director of the Women Aid Collective (WACOL), she has provided free legal aid and shelter to 60,000 vulnerable women in Nigeria within the last 25 years. She also founded the Tamar Sexual Assault Referral Centre, to provide a rapid response to victims and survivors of abuse.

Joy was nominated by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who said of her: “Professor Ezeilo has impacted many lives through the provision of free legal aid to the poor, especially to women and girls whose human rights have been violated.”

Other African women featured on the list include:

Asonele Kotu , Tech entrepreneur (South Africa)

, Tech entrepreneur (South Africa) Judy Kihumba , Sign language interpreter (Kenya)

, Sign language interpreter (Kenya) Wegahta Gebreyohannes Abera , Humanitarian aid worker (Tigray, Ethiopia)

, Humanitarian aid worker (Tigray, Ethiopia) Sarah Chan , NBA scouter (South Sudan)

, NBA scouter (South Sudan) Samrawit Fikru , Tech entrepreneur (Ethiopia)

, Tech entrepreneur (Ethiopia) Gehad Hamdy , Dentist and humanitarian (Egypt)

, Dentist and humanitarian (Egypt) Marie Christina Kolo , Climate entrepreneur (Madagascar)

, Climate entrepreneur (Madagascar) Hadizatou Mani , Anti-slavery campaigner (Niger)

, Anti-slavery campaigner (Niger) Monica Musonda , Businesswoman (Zambia)

, Businesswoman (Zambia) Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah , Author (Ghana)

, Author (Ghana) Kisanet Tedros , Educational entrepreneur (Eritrea)

, Educational entrepreneur (Eritrea) Esraa Warda, Dancer (Algeria/US)

Among them are also global music phenomenon Billie Eilish, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others.

See the full list for BBC 100 Women here.