Connect with us

Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie receives chieftaincy title of Odeluwa (the who writes for the world)

Nollywood Scoop

Kemi Adetiba rings closing bell at the closing gong ceremony of the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Scoop Sweet Spot

Queen Debuts First Photos Of Her Growing Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi talks "Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper" as she covers the December 2022 issue of Media Room Hub

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Congratulations! Regina Chukwu is Now a Landlady

Movies & TV Scoop

Here's What We Know About the Coming Nigerian Vampire TV Series & Comic "Naija Vamp"

Scoop

“I invented Detty December. It's not even controversial. It's just fact” - Mr Eazi

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Omowunmi Dada Is Engaged 💍

Scoop Sweet Spot

The Stars Celebrated Christmas 2022 With These Sweet & Stylish Holiday Photos

Movies & TV Scoop

Gasali Adeyemo on Designing the Batik Fabrics in "The Woman King"

Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie receives chieftaincy title of Odeluwa (the who writes for the world)

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been conferred a chieftaincy title in recognition of her contributions to the welfare and development of her hometown, Abba.

The award-winning author was honored with the title of Odeluwa Abba which means “The one who writes for the world,” on Friday, at the 45th Ofala festival and 80th birthday celebration of HRH. Igwe Sir Leonard Nwankwo Ezeh (Eze Abba).

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, amongst other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

See photos from the event below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Elizabeth Agboola: Here’s Why you Should Include Asian Countries in your Travel Plans Come 2023

Mfonbong Inyang: All Things 2022 and Other Little Stories

Adedamola Adedayo: “Far From Home” Caters to the Eclectic Existence of Young People

BN Book Review: Crash by Sunkanmi and Tobi Adewusi | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Have You Begun Summarising Your 2022?
css.php