Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie receives chieftaincy title of Odeluwa (the who writes for the world)



Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been conferred a chieftaincy title in recognition of her contributions to the welfare and development of her hometown, Abba.

The award-winning author was honored with the title of Odeluwa Abba which means “The one who writes for the world,” on Friday, at the 45th Ofala festival and 80th birthday celebration of HRH. Igwe Sir Leonard Nwankwo Ezeh (Eze Abba).

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, amongst other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

See photos from the event below: