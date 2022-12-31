J’Dess is a Mum!



Songwriter and singer, J’Dess and her husband Onyeka Obilo have welcomed their first child. The couple who got married in 2021 welcomed their baby in December.

The singer took to her Instagram to share the wonderful news. She said:

Look what I bagged this year!!!😭🙌🙏🥰 This year I explored for me what I say to be the toughest part of being a woman! It was worth it in the end! God did it.. Gave made me and my hubby a part of something magical and miraculous.. I’m out and alive and grateful. Grateful for family and friends who stood by me through it all.. Next year is in a few and I’m ready to give it my all.. Be the best wife and mother and the best songstress and actor you’ve ever seen or heard of.. let’s go 2023!!!!

See post below:

J’Dess announced her pregnancy in the early days of November in a series of posts on her Instagram page.