Mercy Aigbe Rings in the New Year With These Gorgeous Birthday Snaps!

J’Dess is a Mum!

Our 2022 Was Full of Back-to-Back Hits! Thank you, BellaNaijarians, For Sticking With Us

Editor's Pick: Our Top Fifteen Features of 2022

Tomike Adeoye is Expecting Baby Number 2! Watch This Super Cute Reveal

Tobi & Anu Bakre share lovely family photos as Baby Malik turns one

Queen Debuts First Photos Of Her Growing Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Congratulations! Regina Chukwu is Now a Landlady

A Mutual Friend Set the Pace For Bukunmi and Ayokunmi's Sweet Love!

Omowunmi Dada Is Engaged 💍

The first of January will always be one of the most exciting days of every year as it ushers in new beginnings, phases and a refreshing start.

For Mercy Aigbe, it’s also always a double celebration as she not only marks the New Year but also her birthday. This year, the Nollywood star is turned 45 this year and she’s celebrating with jaw-dropping photos that have had our timelines on 🔥

Check on them!

Outfit @styled_by_maklinscout |  @beccaneedlesnstitches

Styled by @styled_by_maklinscout |  @beccaneedlesnstitches

Facebeat @priceless_signatures

Hair Styled by @ayo_luxuryhairstyle

📸 @photokulture | @officialphotofreak

