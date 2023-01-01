Mercy Aigbe Rings in the New Year With These Gorgeous Birthday Snaps!

The first of January will always be one of the most exciting days of every year as it ushers in new beginnings, phases and a refreshing start.

For Mercy Aigbe, it’s also always a double celebration as she not only marks the New Year but also her birthday. This year, the Nollywood star is turned 45 this year and she’s celebrating with jaw-dropping photos that have had our timelines on 🔥

Check on them!

Outfit @styled_by_maklinscout | @beccaneedlesnstitches

Styled by @styled_by_maklinscout | @beccaneedlesnstitches

Facebeat @priceless_signatures

Hair Styled by @ayo_luxuryhairstyle

📸 @photokulture | @officialphotofreak