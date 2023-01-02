Connect with us

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Legally Mr & Mrs! Catch all the Feels of Simi Drey & Julian’s Civil Wedding

Features Inspired Living Nollywood Relationships Sweet Spot

Editor's Pick: Our Top Fifteen Features of 2022

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

A Mutual Friend Set the Pace For Bukunmi and Ayokunmi's Sweet Love!

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Omowunmi Dada Is Engaged 💍

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Vector is a Married Man💍

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Frodd Proposed To Girlfriend Chioma With A Dazzling Diamond

Relationships Scoop

See some of the interesting replies to Director Diji’s Question: "What was the incident that made you stop your talking stage with someone?"

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

15 Celebrity Couples That Kept Us Smiling All Through 2022

Features Living Relationships

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: A Toast to the Simplicity of Life

Features Relationships

Titilayo Olurin: Dear Men, Take Your Communication Skills Beyond "Send me your photo" & "Come to my house"

Relationships

Legally Mr & Mrs! Catch all the Feels of Simi Drey & Julian’s Civil Wedding

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Simi Drey has legally tied the knot with her beau, Julian.

Julian proposed to Simi and received a resounding “yes” on their third year anniversary, which was on June 9, 2022.

The OAP shared photos from their civil wedding on her Instagram page and captioned it, “Legalized 💕The best Christmas present I got this year was marrying the love of my life. Two weeks ago, we had an intimate civil ceremony surrounded by our families and loved ones and it was such a beautiful day full of so much love and meaning. Thank you all so much for the well wishes! It truly means the world to us! We are officially entering 2023 as Mr and Mrs! Happy New Year in advance 💕 P.s. One ceremony down, now trad and white to go ;).”

See photos from the civil wedding below:

Photo Credit: @simidrey

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php