Legally Mr & Mrs! Catch all the Feels of Simi Drey & Julian’s Civil Wedding

Simi Drey has legally tied the knot with her beau, Julian.

Julian proposed to Simi and received a resounding “yes” on their third year anniversary, which was on June 9, 2022.

The OAP shared photos from their civil wedding on her Instagram page and captioned it, “Legalized 💕The best Christmas present I got this year was marrying the love of my life. Two weeks ago, we had an intimate civil ceremony surrounded by our families and loved ones and it was such a beautiful day full of so much love and meaning. Thank you all so much for the well wishes! It truly means the world to us! We are officially entering 2023 as Mr and Mrs! Happy New Year in advance 💕 P.s. One ceremony down, now trad and white to go ;).”

See photos from the civil wedding below:

Photo Credit: @simidrey