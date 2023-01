P-Square have revealed that they will be dropping an album this year.

In an Instagram post by one half of the iconic duo, Peter Okoye, he said, “CONFESSION!🙏🏽☺️ Yes it was a game plan not to release any New album after the reunion! Cos we wanted to tour around the world for a year with our old classic hit songs! And trust @psquare we Cashed💰& Sold Out!🤗 And now we are including a Brand New Album in dis 2023. lgbo Sense”.

See post below: