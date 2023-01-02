Music New Video: Seyi Vibez – Chance (Na Ham) Published 7 hours ago on January 2, 2023 By BellaNaija.com Afrobeats singer Seyi Vibez kicks off 2023 with the official video of his smash hit “Chance (Na Ham)“ Watch the TG Omori-directed video below: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Related Topics:BN TVChance (Na Ham)Musicnew videoSeyi VibezTG Omori Up Next P-Square Will Release a New Album in 2023 Don't Miss Minz Shares Visualizer for New Single “Wo Wo” BellaNaija.com Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like Tomike Adeoye is Expecting Baby Number 2! Watch This Super Cute Reveal Catch Mercedes Benson & Denola Grey on the Final Episode of #NdaniTGIFShow for the Year Taaooma’s new skit with Iyabo Ojo will make you laugh out loud