Afrobeats The Musical: A Sensational Fusion of Music and Artistry by Clout Africa

Published

3 hours ago

 on

People from all around the world travel to Lagos in December to experience detty December. For those who attended Clout Africa’s Afrobeats the Musical concert at the Balmoral Convention Center on December 16th, it was an unforgettable night of fun and FOMO-inducing insta-stories.

Clout Africa has introduced a new component to concerts this year. Called “Afrobeats, The Musical”, the latest Clout Africa concert celebrated Afrobeats’ success story by staging a drama that follows the evolution of the genre’s biggest hits.  Hosted by Enioluwa, the show unfolded as a musical journey that captures the essence of Afrobeats.

The impeccably run event marked Clout’s impact as the biggest content creation hub by bringing together a group of boundary-pushing social media creators to perform alongside afrobeats hitmakers. Thanks to the bustling roster of star-studded performances, brand activations by headlining sponsors, Action Bitters and the jam-packed crowd filled with good-looking people with immaculate vibes, it was clear the concert didn’t only exceed expectations but shattered them.

Content creators and influencers like Neo, Nasboi, Softmafeit, Kanaga, Groovy, Shody, Tobi Bakare, Tacha, Enioluwa, Layi and more came on stage to tell the afrobeats story by cos-playing hitmakers like 2Baba, P Square, Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and the likes and even delivering lip-synch performances of their hit songs.

The stage-play direction is arguably the first of its kind in terms of ambition and scale and it got the crowd cheering for the performances that reminded us of the feeling we got when we first heard those songs. Over 5,000 people were in attendance and there was also something for nearly everyone with the DJ set spanning from afrobeats to street-pop to rap and mixes tailored for party-goers.

Stellar showcases of a live choir band and rising artists set the tone with high energy before Jonzing’s latest signing, Gdzilla and Skales continued the night with strong performances. CDQ, Odumodublvck and WurlD closed the night with electrifying performances of their hits. The festival ground was also curated with photo installation booths and food vendors—by sponsors, MTN and indomie respectively—which made for a full-body experience, a delicious overload of the senses.

The event as a whole struck an inspiring balance between education and entertainment as Clout Africa continues to provide a platform for creators to explore fresh ideas celebrating youth culture in Nigeria.

