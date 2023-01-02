"I apologise to my fans... thank you for staying & weathering the storm with me" - Burna Boy apologises for Lagos Loves Damini concert

Burna Boy took to his Instagram stories to apologise to his fans and everyone who showed up at his Lagos Loves Damini concert for performing late and all the inconveniences they experienced.

The event, which was supposed to start at 6 p.m., did not start until after 10 p.m., according to fans on social media. They had to wait until around 3 a.m. before Burna Boy appeared on stage.

In an apology to his fans, the singer stated that neither he nor his band were late for the show, but that the delay was due to audio and production issues. He also urged investors and stakeholders to work with him to build world-class infrastructure in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

He wrote: