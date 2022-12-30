Kemi Adetiba rings closing bell at the closing gong ceremony of the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Connect with us

Nollywood filmmaker Kemi Adetiba had the privilege of ringing the closing bell at the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday with her husband, Oscar Heman-Ackah, her family, and Sola Sobowale in attendance. The colorful tradition marked an end to trading activities for the 2022 calendar year.

The ringing of the Nigerian Exchange bell is an honor usually bestowed on business executives, CEOs, and celebrities. Celebrities who have rung the closing bell in previous years include Basketmouth, Asisat Oshola and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

NSE shared the news in an Instagram post, stating that areas of collaboration, shared values, and mutual interests were discussed at the meeting.

Kemi Adetiba expressed her joy on the occasion and also commended the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) for maintaining its strong performance. In a lengthy caption she made on her official Instagram page, the filmmaker said,

We DID IT, Joe!!! Today… We did a thing!!! Supported by my amazing family (yes, @solasobowale is also family) I rang the closing bell at the closing gong ceremony of the Nigerian Stock exchange. I was a little nervous of course, but the great vibes and well wishes you all sent carried me through.

In my short address, I noted that even though I was invited in my personal capacity, I understood my real responsibility was representing the Nigerian Entertainment Industry on the podium today. I mentioned looking forward to the day when players in the Entertainment industry get listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

In return, the CEO of the Nigerian Exchange Limited NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, educated us on the NGX’s demutualisation, and I have all the confidence that it will continue to yield better outcomes for the Exchange, the capital market and the country. He also expressed his eagerness in bridging the gap between the entertainment industry and the stock exchange institution.

It was such a great day, and I do have to commend the Nigerian Exchange Limited NGX, for maintaining its strong performance in maintaining a vibrant capital market that continues to provide individuals and government with the capital that is required for business, investment, and economic growth. Once again, thank you to the NGX for the honour. This post could not be complete without the biggest shout-out to @chalya aka Tha CHAL for playing no small role in helping to put it together.

