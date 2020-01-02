Basketmouth officially Closes the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market in 2019

Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, was honored with the opportunity to beat the traditional closing gong, alongside his wife, Elsie, and their kids, declaring the equities market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), closed for 2019.

Aggregate market value of all quoted equities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rose from its opening value of N12.846 trillion to close at N12.958 trillion on the 31st of December.

The comedian shared photos from the event on his Instagram, referring to the event as the “Best way to end the decade”.

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: @basketmouth