Basketmouth officially Closes the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market in 2019

Toke Makinwa Wants us to Start Year 2020 with some Positive Energy | Watch Toke Moments 

Google Honors Amaka Igwe with a Doodle on her 57th Posthumous Birthday

#BBNaija's Ike Onyema is Set to Launch a Reality TV Show "Ike Everyday" | Watch the Trailer

#BBNaija's Diane Russet Wants You to Get to Know Her Better on Her New Vlog | Watch

Watch Olabisi Akinbinu's Short Film "Last" on BN TV

Tallulah Doherty has Some Advice for Timeline Shamers on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

This Video of Kylie & Stormi Making Christmas Cookies in Matching Outfits is too Cute! | Watch

Isilomo & Steven Chuks Battle it Out on Accelerate TV's "Guess The Beat" | Watch

Our December #BNMovieFeature is Dedicated to Classic English Movies! WATCH Tunde Kelani's "The Campus Queen"

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, was honored with the opportunity to beat the traditional closing gong, alongside his wife, Elsie, and their kids, declaring the equities market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), closed for 2019.

Aggregate market value of all quoted equities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rose from its opening value of N12.846 trillion to close at N12.958 trillion on the 31st of December.

The comedian shared photos from the event on his Instagram, referring to the event as the “Best way to end the decade”.

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: @basketmouth

