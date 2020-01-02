Connect with us

Scoop

Ronke Raji is Expecting Baby Number 2!

Movies & TV Scoop

Basketmouth officially Closes the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market in 2019

Music Scoop

Nick Gordon Dies of Drug Overdose on New Year’s Day 💔

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Google Honors Amaka Igwe with a Doodle on her 57th Posthumous Birthday

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Ike Onyema is Set to Launch a Reality TV Show "Ike Everyday" | Watch the Trailer

Scoop

Wale Jana says he Signed “the Wrong Brand Ambassador”... Takes a Swipe at Cee-C

Scoop

Tacha Ends Management Deal with TeeBillz’ Billz Vizion

Scoop Sweet Spot

Comedian Craze Clown is Ending the Year Engaged 💍

Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood Stars Turn Up for Uche Jombo's 40th Birthday Bash & We Have All the Scoop

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#Thesbond! The Ikejis were Glamorous at Sandra Ikeji & Arinze's Traditional Wedding

Scoop

Ronke Raji is Expecting Baby Number 2!

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Ronke Raji Adeola is starting the year with a pleasant surprise for us and we are loving it. Seven months after the birth of her first child, the beauty and lifestyle vlogger has announced her second pregnancy with an adorable photo and the launch of her website (Ronkeraji.com).

Taking to her Instagram, Ronke shared a photo from her pregnancy shoot, as she revealed that has been keeping the pregnancy news for long. She wrote:

 So about that dress.. what actually inspired me to do this was the fact that:

1. Yes, I am pregnant with baby number Two (Amaris going to be a big brother!), and I may have been holding back just that little information from you guys lol. I’m glad to FINALLY get this off my chest because I HATE that I’ve been having to be conscious of it showing for months.

2. Most maternity dresses looked a certain way and I sewed this dress keeping in mind that I wanted something elegant to announce my pregnancy. So I took matters into my own hands

3. I wanted to do some DIY projects on my website (which has now relaunched Ronkeraji.com) The amount of work that went into this website I can’t even begin to talk about but everything has come through full circle now. I’m now ready to take on 2020 with you guys on this new journey being a mother of two and blogging! My hopes for this year is that I change peoples perspective on beauty & motherhood through transparency and creation. Let’s do all this together 🌱🌱

Photo Credit: @ronkeraji

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Cobhams Asuquo Says Friendship is Very Important to a Blind Person

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

Adebimpe Alafe: Purpose, Perspective & Positivity

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Advertisement
css.php