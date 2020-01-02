Ronke Raji is Expecting Baby Number 2!

Ronke Raji Adeola is starting the year with a pleasant surprise for us and we are loving it. Seven months after the birth of her first child, the beauty and lifestyle vlogger has announced her second pregnancy with an adorable photo and the launch of her website (Ronkeraji.com).

Taking to her Instagram, Ronke shared a photo from her pregnancy shoot, as she revealed that has been keeping the pregnancy news for long. She wrote:

So about that dress.. what actually inspired me to do this was the fact that: 1. Yes, I am pregnant with baby number Two (Amaris going to be a big brother!), and I may have been holding back just that little information from you guys lol. I’m glad to FINALLY get this off my chest because I HATE that I’ve been having to be conscious of it showing for months. 2. Most maternity dresses looked a certain way and I sewed this dress keeping in mind that I wanted something elegant to announce my pregnancy. So I took matters into my own hands 3. I wanted to do some DIY projects on my website (which has now relaunched Ronkeraji.com) The amount of work that went into this website I can’t even begin to talk about but everything has come through full circle now. I’m now ready to take on 2020 with you guys on this new journey being a mother of two and blogging! My hopes for this year is that I change peoples perspective on beauty & motherhood through transparency and creation. Let’s do all this together 🌱🌱

Photo Credit: @ronkeraji