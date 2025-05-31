The Bridge’s Second edition “Celebrating Our Passage on The Bridge” Convened by Aisha Abdullahi Adamu

Over 220 women gathered in Abuja on May 24th, 2025, for the second edition of The Bridge, hosted by Aisha Abdullahi Adamu, a visionary leader. The theme for this year was “Celebrating Our Passage on the Bridge.” The event was conceived as a reflection on the previous year’s conference, which successfully facilitated the exchange of information but aimed to create deeper connections among attendees.

This year’s edition was designed as a society brunch, a gathering for extraordinary women who are crossing life’s many bridges, undergoing career shifts, identity shifts, motherhood, grief, healing, and growth.

In her opening remarks, Aisha spoke from her heart, saying

“The Bridge is created to honour the transitions that don’t make it to Instagram, the quiet crossings, the Sacred stretch between who you were and who you are still becoming. The Bridge is never about applause, but about arrival, about grief that went unseen, joy that was delayed, strength that no one clapped for. It is about choosing yourself again and again even with shaky hands.”

The Bridge is more than brunch, it is a love letter to becoming, a mirror for healing, and a sacred space for truth. The gathering featured an impactful keynote address by Hon. Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who offered timeless life lessons. She spoke about dependability, integrity, goal setting, and the importance of drawing vision boards that involve family. She emphasized that honoring one’s parents, saying “no” to preserve freedom, and celebrating both small and big wins are key to leading a meaningful life.

Invest in people, even for free,” she encouraged, “and always make others feel important.

The Day's Highlights

Unlike a typical brunch or formal gathering, The Bridge is intentionally designed to go deeper. With soft music, handwritten prompts, and shared stories, the event offered an atmosphere of vulnerability and celebration. The centerpiece of the experience was;

The Memory Bridge Wall – not a mere décor, but an emotional archive where women anonymously hung personal reflections, what they’ve crossed, what they are releasing, and what they want to remember.

The Bridge Toast – led by Aisha Abdullahi Adamu herself, invites women to a powerful ritual to raise their glasses in honor of the women we have become and an opportunity to speak courage over what lies ahead.

Live storytelling rounds featuring 10 deeply inspiring women who took the stage as storytellers, each sharing a piece of their passage across life’s bridges. This powerful lineup includes

Adanma Okoro Ekedebe , COO of UNNO Health Group ,

, COO of , Dr. Mariya I Abdullahi , Chairperson of High-Level Women Advocates (HiLWA) on Girl Child;

, Chairperson of High-Level Women Advocates (HiLWA) on Girl Child; Dr. Hilda Ashio Titiloye , Founder and Group CEO of UNNO Health Group;

, Founder and Group CEO of UNNO Health Group; Ruqyya Tofa- Basheer , Founder of Raw Beauty , Ummi Foundation and ABBA;

, Founder of , and Aisha Abba Kyari, a Public Wealth Management Professional;

a Public Wealth Management Professional; Rukkaya Mohammed, Founder of REEDAS/ SEE by Rukkayah;

Founder of REEDAS/ SEE by Rukkayah; Zara Muhammad Buhari-Indimi , Founder of ZMB Homes and In Conversation with Zahra;

, Founder of and In Conversation with Zahra; Olu Olufemi-White , CEO Alami Capital ;

, CEO ; Aisha Falke , founder of Northern Hibiscus ;

, founder of ; Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Creative Director of LDA.

Each story reminded the room that healing, growth, and courage often begin in silence.

The event was further graced by distinguished Special Guest such as Hauwa Indimi, CEO of Thel; Aisha Sani Dangote, CEO of Ayce Gelato; Zainab Zira, Senior Regulatory Officer of NUPRC, Haj. Ramatu Dalhatu Musa MFR, mni, Former National President of National Council of Women Societies in Nigeria; Rt.Hon. Amb. Princess Nikky Onyeri, Secretary General of the Association of Women Traditional Title Holders in Nigeria; Haj. Barr. Khadija Abdullahi Adamu, Founder of Child Rights Foundation; Cecilia Philips Dada, School Proprietress Business Entrepreneur; Hafsat Almakura; Nneamaka Okafor, Special Adviser and Communication to the Minister for Petroleum Resources (Oil); Haj. Hauwa Abdullahi Albashir; Dupe Olusola, CEO of DOVA Capital, whose presence brought warmth and inspiration to the room.

Reflections on The Bridge 2025 by the Host Aisha Abdullahi Adamu

When reflecting on The Bridge 2025, the moment that reportedly resonated most profoundly was Olu Olufemi-White’s shared story. It was described as if time decelerated, with every word serving as an invitation for attendees to self-reflect and to honor their own journeys of becoming.

Additionally, an unexpected encounter reportedly pierced the heart: running into a late friend’s sister. Her presence in a space dedicated to connection and healing brought a realization of just how deeply The Bridge appears to hold space for every story, even those thought to be tucked away. It served as a reminder that participants carry the past and the future together.

As I spoke to the women who attended, they told me: “I’m so glad I came. I would have been sad if I missed this. This was exactly where I needed to be.”

The affirmation was not just for the event; it was described as a whisper to the soul, suggesting that this work is necessary and only just beginning.

While not everything proceeded as anticipated—the event ran longer than expected, and some storytellers did not express the depth of emotion envisioned—the Memory Wall, filled with reflections, and the Bridge Toast, raised high in unison, reportedly compensated for every challenge. Perhaps the most poetic detail was the venue itself, which overlooks an actual bridge, serving as a visual echo of inner journeys.

The sight of numerous people leaving their words on the Memory Wall was reportedly moving, as was the opportunity to meet nearly every woman who placed her card there. The stories shared were described as heavy, hopeful, and holy.

During The Bridge Toast, the room’s atmosphere visibly lifted; people smiled, clapped, and cheered. It was perceived as more than just a toast, but rather a collective blessing. When the event concluded, there was no reported fatigue, but rather a profound sense of fulfillment, energy, and excitement, as if something real and lasting had been accomplished.

To describe The Bridge 2025 in a single phrase: They came. They listened. They connected.

In the midst of stories shared and silences broken, one woman discovered her place—not just in the room, but in the story itself—as a bridge. A living link between past and future, between unspoken fears and unapologetic truths.

Many women found courage through that example. Because this wasn’t merely a brunch. It was the start of a movement. And it’s only just beginning.

