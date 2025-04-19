Connect with us

Cheers to Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim! Celebrating a Life of Grace and Purpose

From leading NAPTIP to her current role in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s work has focused on supporting vulnerable communities.
Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim is spending her birthday today doing what she’s always done — staying committed to public service and finding ways to improve the lives of women, children, and vulnerable communities in Nigeria.

She currently serves as the Minister of Women Affairs and has held several roles over the years that reflect her interest in security, development, and humanitarian work. From working on policies to support displaced people, to advocating for community-based policing, Imaan has taken on some of the country’s toughest challenges.

She was once the Director-General of NAPTIP, where she helped improve Nigeria’s standing in global reports on human trafficking. Later, as head of the Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, she helped pass a long-overdue law to better support people affected by conflict and displacement.

In 2023, she became the first woman to serve as Minister of State for Police Affairs, where she focused on building trust between communities and law enforcement.

Alongside her work in government, she teaches postgraduate students in Abuja and in Rome, sharing her knowledge on migration and national security. She’s also written on these topics and continues to find ways to engage with policy beyond the office.

Today, she turns a year older and continues to do the kind of work that has defined her career: practical, people-focused, and always with an eye on the bigger picture.


 

