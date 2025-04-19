Connect with us

The Ladies Came in Blush, Beige & Big Fascinators for Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s White Wedding

After slaying in green and pink at the traditional wedding, the ladies brought cool elegance to the white wedding of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux. The soft colours and chic looks were a vibe.
If you thought the ladies brought their A-game in green and pink lace at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding on Thursday, just wait until you see today’s looks.

It’s the white wedding, and the mood has taken a softer turn. The colours are calm and elegant: beige, champagne, light brown, soft gold, blush pink and dusty rose. Guests showed up in lovely dresses and fascinators, with some opting for subtle styles and others going for statement headpieces.

The shift from bold to soft tones was beautiful to see, especially for the church setting. The ladies truly embraced the vibe, serving graceful and thoughtful style all through.

Scroll down to see how they stepped out for the celebration.

Osas Ighodaro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Roseline Afije (Liqourose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Mercy Aigbe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

Toyin Abraham

Lillian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Tomike Adeoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Tolu Bally

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tbally (@tolubally)

Juliet Ibrahim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

Chioma Ikokwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

