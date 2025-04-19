The Stills from Ayra Starr’s ‘All the Love’ New Video Are a Whole Mood

You’re probably still soaking in all the goodness from Ayra Starr’s latest music video ‘All the Love‘ and jamming to it non-stop too.

With its dreamy, vintage vibe, the video also had us wondering what went on behind the scenes.

Thankfully, London-based photographer Bettencourt shared a few stills from the shoot, which took place in South Africa — and they’re every bit as beautiful as the video itself.

In one photo, Ayra leans against a light blue vintage convertible on the beach, dressed in a red-and-white striped crop top and matching shorts. In another, she keeps it cool in a white tank top and frayed denim cut-offs. Then there’s a third look: a deconstructed yellow-and-cream outfit featuring a tie-front knit top and a layered skirt with soft tie-dye accents.

In each shot, Ayra is her own muse. Confident, stylish, and full of presence. Her short dark hair adds the perfect finishing touch.

Take a look at the photos below.