Connect with us

Events Health News Promotions

UNNO Health Group Marks a Decade of Healthcare Innovation in Nigeria

Beauty Events Promotions

Chineye Otabil Shares Self-Care Lessons at the 2025 Aegis Global Women’s Retreat

Events News Promotions

Kwara State Announces AI Summit 2025, Sets Sights on Tech Leadership

Events Promotions

KidsCook Showdown 1.0: These 6–8-Year-Olds Took the Kitchen by Storm

Events Promotions

Women Radio 91.7FM to Host ReportHer Awards 2025 in Lagos

Events Promotions

L’amour Christmas Kids Festival Promises Unforgettable Holiday Fun

Events TRAVEL

Damilola’s Barbados Diary: Highlights from the GUBA Awards 2025

Career Events News

Bella Disu Ignites a Bold New Message at TEDx Ikoyi with “Say Yes Now”

Events News Promotions

Priscilla Ojo, Omoni Oboli & More Attend BOZ’s Ultra-Exclusive ‘Love & Boz Circle – Privé’ Experience

Arts Events Music News Promotions

Amma Abena Invites You to Pause: An Intimate First Listen of Paddle to Your Resting Place, Her Sophomore EP

Events

UNNO Health Group Marks a Decade of Healthcare Innovation in Nigeria

Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

UNNO Health Group, founded by renowned physician and entrepreneur Dr Hilda Titiloye, has marked a decade of pioneering hospitable health care. This patient-centred approach blends clinical excellence with empathy and hospitality.

From its inception as a single clinic in Abuja, UNNO Health Group has expanded into a trusted healthcare ecosystem serving communities across Nigeria and beyond.

Over the past 10 years, the group has attended to more than 200,000 patients, establishing three clinics in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, while also extending product distribution to Ghana, The Gambia, Uganda, and the United States.

The Group’s operations are anchored on three key arms: Skin101 Clinics, offering specialised dermatology and aesthetic services; Skintivity Medical Skincare, a science-based skincare line designed for melanin-rich skin; and UNNO Institute, which trains healthcare professionals to deliver care guided by empathy, skill, and modern medical standards.

Dr. Titiloye says the organisation’s mission goes beyond treatment. “We treat skin, but we care for the person living in it,” she noted, emphasising the group’s commitment to human-centred medical practice.

As it enters its next decade, UNNO Health Group plans to scale Skin101 Clinics across Africa, intensify research and development, and broaden its training programmes to raise a new generation of compassionate, well-equipped healthcare professionals.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php