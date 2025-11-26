Ejiro Amos Tafiri Commemorates 15 Years in African Fashion With Week-Long Activities

Renowned Nigerian fashion label Ejiro Amos Tafiri (EAT) marked its 15th anniversary with a series of high-profile events in Lagos, celebrating a decade and a half of innovation and global acclaim in African fashion.

The celebration opened with a fashion conference that convened leading voices in Nigeria’s creative and fashion sectors. Speakers reflected on the brand’s rise, its role in promoting African aesthetics, and the evolving opportunities within the industry.

In line with its commitment to talent development, the brand also hosted a Young Designers Competition, attracting more than 200 applicants. Six finalists advanced to the grand showcase, where they competed for a ₦5 million prize aimed at accelerating their creative careers.

A major feature of the anniversary week was the EAT Brand Exhibition, which chronicled the designer’s journey from 2009 to date. Visitors explored archival pieces and iconic garments that illustrated the brand’s artistic evolution and influence across local and international markets.

The festivities concluded with a runway show that unveiled 110 new garments before an audience of over 1,000 guests. The event highlighted the label’s signature craftsmanship and storytelling approach to design.

Founded in 2009, Ejiro Amos Tafiri has become one of Nigeria’s leading luxury fashion houses, known for blending traditional African elements with contemporary silhouettes. The brand says its 15th anniversary reaffirms its commitment to celebrating African heritage on the global stage.

