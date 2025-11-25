Kwara State Announces AI Summit 2025, Sets Sights on Tech Leadership

Kwara State is stepping forward as Nigeria’s next major force in technology and innovation with the official announcement of the Kwara AI Summit 2025, scheduled to take place from November 27–28, 2025 at the Ilorin Innovation Hub in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria. Organized by the Kwara State Government and the Ilorin Innovation Hub, in partnership with leading technology and development institutions including Lovable, Pastel, Zoho, NCAIR, Premia Business Network, Awarri, IHS, KWASU, UNDP, AI in Nigeria and Agoravisa, the summit is set to be a defining moment in Nigeria’s AI and digital transformation landscape.

With the theme “AI in Harmony: Bridging People, Policy, and Possibilities,” the Kwara AI Summit 2025 reflects the state’s bold ambition to lead national conversations on artificial intelligence and position itself as a strategic hub where policy, talent, innovation, governance, and economic opportunity seamlessly converge. Kwara has, in recent years, emerged as one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising innovation centres, quietly building capacity, investing in digital skills, strengthening youth talent pipelines, expanding technology infrastructure, and nurturing an ecosystem that is increasingly attracting startups, investors, and industry leaders.

As Nigeria explores how AI can shape its socio-economic future, Kwara offers a unique value proposition: an environment where government support, academia, industry, and grassroots innovation intersect. The Ilorin Innovation Hub has become a catalyst for tech-driven growth in the state, reinforcing Kwara’s readiness to host a summit that brings together AI professionals, policymakers, developers, researchers, founders, students, investors, startups, and members of the public eager to understand AI’s real-world potential.

The Kwara AI Summit 2025 will be driven by four key tracks, The Core AI, e-Govt, Agritech, and Creative Economy. Through high-level conversations, hands-on workshops, panel sessions, fireside chats, hackathon, and collaborative sessions, the event aims to strengthen Kwara’s position as an emerging AI hub in Africa, ignite policy-shaping discussions on safe and inclusive AI adoption, connect government with academia and the private sector, empower startups and innovators with visibility and opportunity, and deliver real, practical learning experiences for participants.

Speaking on the significance of this moment for the state, Temi Kolawole, Managing Director of the Ilorin Innovation Hub, said:

“Kwara has spent the past few years laying the foundation for a bold digital future, and the Kwara AI Summit 2025 is a reflection of how far we’ve come. This summit is more than an event, it’s a statement of intent. We are building an innovation ecosystem that is open, inclusive, and globally competitive, and we are excited to welcome the world to Ilorin to experience the new possibilities emerging from our state.”

We thank his excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his commitment in making Kwara a true technology hub in Africa.

Artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries across the globe, from health, agriculture, governance, and creative industries to education, finance, making it essential for Nigeria to adopt AI responsibly and strategically. The summit will serve as a platform to explore how AI can power inclusive development, economic expansion, and talent growth across the country. Kwara’s commitment to digital transformation, youth empowerment, and innovation makes it the ideal setting for a conversation of this scale and importance.

Participation in the Kwara AI Summit 2025 is completely free and open to all, underscoring the state’s commitment to accessibility and inclusive capacity-building. Interested participants can register through the official website: www.kwara.ai

For media inquiries, partnership discussions, or additional information, please contact: [email protected].

Kwara State is boldly declaring that Nigeria’s next wave of transformative innovation will not be confined to Lagos or Abuja alone. With strategic investments, a thriving talent base, and an ecosystem ready for accelerated growth, Kwara is positioning itself as the next big thing in Nigeria’s tech landscape, and the Kwara AI Summit 2025 stands as a powerful testament to that rising momentum.

