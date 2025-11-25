Chineye Otabil Shares Self-Care Lessons at the 2025 Aegis Global Women’s Retreat

There is something quietly bold about bringing beauty and skincare into a leadership conversation. That is exactly what Chineye Otabil did at the Aegis Global Women’s Retreat this year, held from October 29 to November 1, 2025, at The Tawny, United Kingdom.

Chineye Otabil, a Nigerian beauty entrepreneur and founder of Chiniella Beauty and Varda Beauty, has spent more than a decade working with women leaders, creatives, and change makers. Her signature masterclass on beauty, skincare, and the discipline of self-care at the Aegis Global Women’s Retreat delivered a powerful message: self-care is not an indulgence but a strategic tool for women in leadership.

The masterclass explored skincare routines that fit into even the busiest mornings, makeup looks that can carry you from the boardroom to the gala, and solutions tailored to our diverse skin needs.

But beyond the products and techniques, the takeaway was – how you present yourself is part of your power. Chineye challenged the notion that caring for one’s appearance is superficial or less important than “real work.” She reframed self-care as the power to show up with confidence, authenticity, and energy.



Why This Matters

In a world where leadership is often equated with tough decisions, long hours, and visible achievements, Chineye’s message was simple – presence also matters.

“Presence is not just about what you say in the room, it’s also about how you show up in the room. When you invest a few minutes each day to care for your skin, to highlight your features, and to step into your day with confidence, you are not just enhancing your beauty, you are reinforcing your leadership,” She stated.

Ending her session on a reflective note, Chineye urged women leaders to see self-care as part of the legacy they build, a model for younger women, daughters, and emerging leaders looking up to them.

The masterclass was sponsored by Eloise Beauty, a UK-based beauty brand, and Varda Beauty products.

For more highlights from the Masterclass, follow Chineye Otabil across her social platforms.

