ComeOnNaija Announces First Cast Lineup for New Feature Film “ÌWÉ ÀLÀ: An Ojúdè Ọba Story”

ComeOnNaija has announced the first cast members of its upcoming feature film, ÌWÉ ÀLÀ: An Ojúdè Ọba Story, which will go into production on 30 November. The studio confirms that celebrated actors Mercy Aigbe, Owobo Ogunde, and Dele Odule will headline the project. The film will be directed by the acclaimed Adeoluwa Owu, known for his rich visual storytelling and strong emotional narratives.Inspired by the vibrancy and cultural grandeur of the historic Ojúdè Ọba Festival, ÌWÉ ÀLÀ: An Ojúdè Ọba Story is a fast-paced family comedy-drama.Executive Producer Olawumi Fajemirokun shared her excitement:

“This film is a love letter to the spirit of Ojúdè Ọba, to Yoruba culture, and to the families who, despite conflict, find strength in coming together. Bringing talents like Mercy Aigbe, Owobo Ogunde, and Dele Odule into this story elevates everything we are trying to achieve. Audiences should expect laughter, heart, and a celebration of heritage.”

Director Adeoluwa Owu, also known by his production name Captain Degzy, brings a track record of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films to this project. His previous credits include A Tribe Called Judah, one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing films, as well as Queen Lateefah, Adire, and more. Owu’s work continues to earn praise for the way he blends heartfelt storytelling with elegant visual language, making him especially well-suited to bring ÌWÉ ÀLÀ to life in a way that honours tradition while speaking to modern audiences.

Joining him behind the camera is cinematographer Emmanuel Igbekele, a rising visual stylist whose work continues to shape contemporary Nollywood aesthetics. Igbekele’s recent standout credits include ComeOnNaija’s Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story, The Herd, and the blockbuster ensemble drama Ajosepo, both of which earned acclaim for their warm, textured cinematography and culturally rooted visual palettes. He has also contributed to several other notable film and commercial projects, consistently demonstrating a gift for capturing human emotion through light, colour, and movement. His involvement promises a rich, immersive visual interpretation of the Ojúdè Ọba celebration.

Production for ÌWÉ ÀLÀ: An Ojúdè Ọba Story will commence in the final week of November 2025, supported by a growing network of partners and cultural stakeholders. Among them are emPLE Group and AIICO, who join the journey as part of a broader commitment to championing distinctly Nigerian stories on screen.

About ComeOnNaija

ComeOnNaija is a vibrant Nigerian production company dedicated to crafting authentic African stories that entertain, inspire, and preserve cultural heritage. Through high-quality filmmaking and community-rooted narratives, ComeOnNaija is helping to shape a new generation of Nollywood storytelling.

Instagram: @come_on_naija

Hashtags: #IweAlaComeOnNaija #IweAlaOjudeOba #ComeOnNaija4Culture

Sponsored Content