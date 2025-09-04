Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Efe Irele’s Birthday Shoot Is a Pastel Wonderland

Beauty Music Scoop

Rema Has a Face Card That Never Declines | See Photos

BN TV Music Scoop

Ayra Starr Gets the Surprise of Her Life During Capital XTRA Interview | Watch

Scoop Style

Rita Dominic's Crystal-Covered Birthday Finale Is Pure Nollywood Glamour

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Julia Mbongo's Raffia Wedding Dress & Cloak Is a Love Letter to Her African Heritage

Scoop Style

Adekunle Gold Makes Wide-Leg Suits Look Cool Again

Scoop Sports

Naomi Osaka Is Back! The Champion Mum Defeats Coco Gauff in US Open Comeback

Scoop Sweet Spot

Wizkid and Jada P Make Love Look This Chic

Events Scoop TRAVEL

All Eyes on Algiers as Layomi Cole Brings You the Full CANEX Experience at IATF 2025!

Scoop Style

Liquorose Knows How to Dress Like a Star | Here Are 5 Proofs

Scoop

Efe Irele’s Birthday Shoot Is a Pastel Wonderland

Step into Efe Irele’s dreamy birthday shoot filled with soft pastels and elegant tulle.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Efe Irele/Instagram

Efe Irele’s birthday photoshoot is basically a pastel fantasy. The Nollywood actress and producer, whose film “My Mother Is a Witch” is still lighting up cinemas (and will soon hit streaming), brought a sense of soft elegance and playful charm to her latest shoot, mixing muted turquoise, peach, mint, and sunny yellow in a way that feels calm but quietly bold.

The first set of photos shows her in a voluminous cream tulle look, surrounded by peach and orange balloons that make the whole scene feel joyful and sweet, like a page from a storybook.

Then there’s the second set, which feels even more magical. Efe is almost completely enveloped in a cloud of cream-coloured tulle that seems to float around her, with a turquoise backdrop that makes the entire scene pop. Her updo is sleek and understated, letting the dramatic textures take centre stage.

Don’t you just love colours and what a beautiful way to mark another year.

See her look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php