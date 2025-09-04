Efe Irele’s Birthday Shoot Is a Pastel Wonderland

Efe Irele’s birthday photoshoot is basically a pastel fantasy. The Nollywood actress and producer, whose film “My Mother Is a Witch” is still lighting up cinemas (and will soon hit streaming), brought a sense of soft elegance and playful charm to her latest shoot, mixing muted turquoise, peach, mint, and sunny yellow in a way that feels calm but quietly bold.

The first set of photos shows her in a voluminous cream tulle look, surrounded by peach and orange balloons that make the whole scene feel joyful and sweet, like a page from a storybook.

Then there’s the second set, which feels even more magical. Efe is almost completely enveloped in a cloud of cream-coloured tulle that seems to float around her, with a turquoise backdrop that makes the entire scene pop. Her updo is sleek and understated, letting the dramatic textures take centre stage.

Don’t you just love colours and what a beautiful way to mark another year.

See her look

