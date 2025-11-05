A Lagos Love Letter as Heineken’s Ode to the City of Cities Brings Fashion Week to a Dazzling Close

There was no better way to close out Heineken Lagos Fashion Week than with Heineken taking the runway. On November 1st, the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos came alive with pure electric energy as Heineken delivered a closing showcase that had the city beaming with pride, a performance that perfectly captured the style and spirit of Lagos.

Tagged “City of Cities – Our Rhythm, Our Runway,” the performance was a love letter to Lagos — its chaos, charm, colour, and creativity. Through a bold fusion of fashion, music, movement, and scenography, the showcase traced Heineken Lagos Fashion Week’s evolution from legacy to innovation.





As the sound of local drums and sonorous voices chanting eulogies of Lagos filled the room, models in regal, expressive looks walked the stage, each one a tribute to the city’s beauty, grit, and authenticity.



From raffia to sequins to hand-beaded masterpieces, the 46-piece collection, curated by

Omoyemi Akerele, founder and CEO of Lagos Fashion Week, featured some of Africa’s top designers: Atafo, ESO by Liman, Nkwo, Onalaja, Dimeji Ilori, LFJ, Cynthia Abila, Eki kere, Oshobor, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Odio Mimonet, Kilentar, LDA, Orange culture, Iconic Invanity, Onalaja, Imad Eduso, Ywande, Bridget Awosika, Sisiano, Abiola Olusola, Studio Imo, Hertunba, Ajanee, Ti Nathan, Re-Bahia, Gozel Green and FIA Factory.





On the runway, the signature Heineken green glowed like the city after dark. There was movement, texture, and attitude, which all mirrored the life of Lagos itself. A dance tribute to Fela and a stirring performance by the LOUD Urban Choir tied the story together, reminding everyone that this was not just a collaboration but that Heineken stood at the heart of a conversation between fashion, culture, and the city’s unstoppable spirit.

“Heineken’s partnership with Lagos Fashion Week stands as a celebration of the creativity and cultural robustness that make this city so unique. We believe fashion is a force for expression, progress, identity and is way more than just aesthetics. This year, we’ve pushed the boundaries once again, proving that the future of fashion is fearless, it is innovative and is undoubtedly African,” said Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing Communications, Nigerian Breweries Plc.



The evening wrapped up with an after-party celebration featuring performances by Adekunle Gold, Dope Caesar, DJ Consequence, and DJ Tinny, which had everyone out of their seats, singing and dancing along.

With this closing showcase, Heineken reminded everyone that leadership is not just about being seen; it is also about showing up differently and daring to tell new stories. And with this, Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2025 did not simply come to a close, it lit up the City of Cities, celebrating fashion, innovation, partnership, and the restless spirit of Lagos. Eko for show!

