Flavour, Flair & Fabulous Energy: Gordon’s Lights Up Lagos Cocktail Week

This year’s Lagos Cocktail Week was full of colour, creativity, and great drinks, and Gordon’s was part of it.

The brand’s space was one of the most talked about at the festival. The setup was bright and inviting, with a stylish diner-inspired look that made people stop, take photos, and settle in for a cocktail drink. It was the kind of spot that felt warm, relaxed, and full of life.

Guests enjoyed refreshing cocktails made by the Gordon’s mixologist, who served up some of the most popular drinks at the event. From Pink Berry spritz to Gin and Tonic and the Ruby cooler, each glass had the familiar Gordon’s flavour: crisp, light, and easy to love. Also available at the bar were the Gordon’s Pink Berry premix can drinks for those who were on the go.

Influencers Daala Oruwari and Michael Mayowa added to the fun when they made their own Gordon’s cocktails and served guests. Their playful energy and that of the bartenders was a subtle invitation that drew the guests into Gordon’s diner to enjoy the zest of life. Drew smiled and brought everyone together around the bar. By the end of the day, Gordon’s Diner space had become one of the busiest at Lagos Cocktail Week. People came for the drinks but stayed for the atmosphere: a mix of music, fun, laughter, and those refreshing Gordon’s cocktails. touch.

Visit @gordonsmoringa for more flavourful Gordon’s moments.

Sponsored Content