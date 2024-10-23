Star Radler Brought Refreshing Moments to Lagos Cocktail Week! Get Scoop

This past weekend, the city of Lagos was buzzing with excitement as the highly anticipated Lagos Cocktail Week unfolded in all its vibrant glory. Among the top sponsors making waves at the event was none other than Star Radler, offering a refreshing twist to the cocktail scene with their fruity, flavoured beer.

Star Radler was the talk of the show, with its citrus and red fruit flavours keeping the teeming crowd refreshed. Their booth brewed with excitement throughout the night.

Set upright in the heart of the cocktail village, the Star Radler booth quickly became the go-to destination for guests looking to cool off with something fruity and unique. The vibe at the booth was buzzing with energy as mixologists whipped up creative cocktails featuring the beloved flavoured beers.

From citrus-infused spritzers to red fruit-flavoured mojitos, every cocktail mixed at the booth was crafted with precision and a dash of fun. Whether guests were seasoned cocktail lovers or just casual drinkers, everyone left with a smile and a cool drink in hand.

“What’s a premium event without a touch of celebrity glam?” Star Radler took things up a notch by bringing their brand ambassador, the gorgeous and ever-vibrant Erica Nlewedim, to the event. Erica, known for her lively personality and love for good vibes, mingled with guests at the booth, sharing laughs, snapping pictures, and even joining in on some cocktail-making fun!

Her presence added an extra layer of excitement, drawing in even more crowds eager to share a drink and some good times with her. It wasn’t just about the drinks—it was about creating an experience, and Star Radler delivered on that.

From the lively cocktails to Erica’s infectious energy, Star Radler made sure everyone left with great memories—and maybe a new favourite cocktail. Their presence at Lagos Cocktail Week was proof that a good drink can transform an evening and turn it into something truly unforgettable.

If you missed out on the Lagos Cocktail Week, you can still experience the premium vibes and fruity freshness of Star Radler.

Whether you are chilling with friends, looking for a perfect drink that complements food, or just relaxing after a long day, grab a bottle or can of Star Radler in either citrus or red fruit, and refresh your moments just like the guests did at the cocktail village.

‘Cheers to refreshing moments that make life sparkle!’ For more updates on their latest events, stay connected to Star Radler on social media.

Sponsored Content