From Dialogue to Action: VOW2024 Highlights the Role of Grassroots Women in Driving Sustainable Leadership

The 8th Annual Voice of Women (VOW) Conference and Awards, held on October 3, 2024, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, was a gathering of key stakeholders, policymakers, and grassroots women, all united by one mission: advancing women’s inclusion in leadership for a sustainable Nigeria.

Organized by the Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation, this year’s conference was themed “Achieving Women’s Inclusion for a Sustainable Nigeria,” highlighting the vital role women, particularly those at the grassroots, play in shaping the country’s future.

The event welcomed over 500 participants, including prominent leaders, women’s rights advocates, and representatives from various sectors, all contributing to discussions focused on promoting gender equality in governance, policy, and leadership.

Setting the Agenda for Women’s Inclusion

In her opening remarks, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Chairperson of the VOW2024 Planning Committee, emphasized that the empowerment of grassroots women is central to achieving a more inclusive and sustainable Nigeria. She urged the nation to recognize the immense contributions of these women, noting:

“Our discussions today are about actionable strategies to enhance women’s representation in leadership roles. The inclusion of grassroots women is key to driving policies that reflect the needs of all Nigerians.”

Akiyode-Afolabi’s statement set the tone for a day filled with dynamic exchanges, highlighting the necessity of ensuring women from all walks of life, particularly those from rural areas, are part of the decision-making process.

A Call for Political Action

Toun Okewale Sonaiya, CEO of Women Radio 91.7 FM and convener of the event, made a passionate plea for increased political will to pass the 74 Extra Seats Bill, currently before the 10th National Assembly. This bill aims to secure more seats for women in governance, a crucial step toward bridging the gender gap in Nigeria’s leadership.

“We need President Bola Tinubu to use his voice and influence to push for this bill’s passage. Nigerian women deserve a seat at the table, and we must be deliberate in creating that space for them,” Sonaiya said.

She also encouraged young Nigerian women to take advantage of educational opportunities, like the NELFUND loan, which has the potential to elevate them into leadership positions.

Grassroots Women: The Foundation of Sustainable Development

In a statement delivered by Patience Ekeoba, National Programme Officer for UN Women Nigeria, on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator, Beatrice Eyong, the role of grassroots women in sustainable development was strongly emphasized. Eyong’s message highlighted the structural barriers that prevent women from reaching leadership roles, despite their undeniable competence and potential.

“Grassroots women are the backbone of our communities. Their participation in governance and leadership is not only crucial but long overdue,” Eyong noted.

Her message resonated with the audience, sparking conversations on the need for increased collaboration between grassroots and urban women to drive meaningful societal change.

Hauwa Ibrahim Adamu, Chairperson of the Council of Wives of Traditional Leaders in the FCT, expressed that as a rural woman, the theme of the conference is both timely and crucial. She emphasized that rural women are the backbone of society, coming out in large numbers during elections.

She appealed to men to support women’s participation in leadership, noting that women make up a larger portion of the population and should be valued for their vast capabilities.

“It’s time we recognize and empower women to fully exercise their rights,” she urged.

Adamu also highlighted poverty as a major challenge faced by rural women, underscoring the need for more focused attention on their welfare and development.

Celebrating Resilience and Leadership

Keynote speaker Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, shared her personal journey, crediting her political success to the unwavering support of rural women. She called for policies such as the 35% Affirmative Action to be fully implemented, stressing that without the involvement of rural women, such policies would remain ineffective.

“The strength of rural women is undeniable, and their support was key to my success. We must continue to include them in leadership discussions if we are serious about creating lasting change,” she said.

The conference also saw powerful remarks from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who encouraged aspiring female politicians to authentically connect with the unique challenges faced by Nigerian women, particularly those in rural areas and civil service.

Former First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Adeleye Fayemi, called for a stronger focus on amplifying women’s voices, stressing that the exclusion of women from decision-making processes in Nigeria must end. She underscored that achieving this requires certain critical steps, including a demonstrated political will to make gender equality a national priority.

According to Erelu Bisi Fayemi, one of the key strategies to elevate women’s roles in governance is by establishing robust legal and policy frameworks. She emphasized the importance of enacting and enforcing laws that safeguard women’s rights and interests, providing them with a protective safety net.

Fayemi further urged the government to actively champion the cause of women’s inclusion in governance and to maintain consistent vigilance to ensure that women are not sidelined. She highlighted that the legacy of women’s inclusion should be both intentional and sustainable, leaving a positive impact for future generations.

In her remarks, Fayemi also rallied women to “bring out their wrappers,” a metaphor symbolizing unity and mutual support among women. She encouraged women to stand in solidarity, lifting each other up to achieve common goals and greater progress.

Additionally, she called on other state governments to follow the lead of Kwara and Ekiti States, both of which have demonstrated notable progress by including the highest number of women in government positions. She urged other states to learn from their example in fostering women’s participation in governance and decision-making processes.

Taiwo Adeleye, Program Officer at the Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation, delivered an insightful presentation on grassroots engagement focused on same-gender support. She emphasized the importance of women empowering one another at the community level, showcasing strategies for fostering solidarity among women to drive positive change and elevate collective participation in leadership and development efforts. Her presentation highlighted the critical role grassroots women play in building stronger, more inclusive networks for gender equality.

The Path Forward

VOW2024 emphasized the importance of women’s inclusion in all spheres of governance. The discussions throughout the event highlighted the need to address barriers that prevent women, particularly those from rural and grassroots communities, from assuming leadership roles. The event served as both a platform for dialogue and a call to action, with participants committing to advocate for policies and initiatives aimed at supporting women’s leadership across Nigeria.

As Nigeria continues its journey toward sustainable development, the role of women, especially at the grassroots level, remains a key component of its success. VOW2024 provided a valuable space for these voices to be heard and underscored the importance of systemic changes to promote gender equality in leadership.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for VOW2024