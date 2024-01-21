Beauty
See How Ini Dima-Okojie ‘ATE!’ Wedding Guest Style At Kunle & Tiwi Remi’s Sensational Ceremony
Melanated Nollywood actress — Ini Dima-Okojie took aso-oke on a different ride for Kunle & Tiwi Remi’s sensational traditional wedding ceremony wearing an embelishhed robe layered with a crop top and mini skirt with fringes.
She paired the outfit with an elaborate Gele with pleats and fringes by Eminence Mez, the perfect red lip and snatched face by Rise and Glam Beauty. See stunning photographs of her by Tobi Images below:
View this post on Instagram
In the company of her handsome husband, Ini stepped out with a dark bone, champagne gold purse and sandals. See photos below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For the white wedding ceremony, she donned a delicate powder blue dress by Derin Fabikun. Her hair pulled back into a bun and her face flawlessly made up with a bold red pout. See below:
View this post on Instagram
CREDITS
BellaStylista: @inidimaokojie
Photography: @officialtobimages
TRAD LOOK
Outfit: @anncranberry
Makeup: @riseandglambeauty
Gele: @eminence_mez
WHITE CEREMONY LOOK
Outfit: @derinfabikunco
Makeup: @riseandglambeauty