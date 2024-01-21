See How Ini Dima-Okojie ‘ATE!’ Wedding Guest Style At Kunle & Tiwi Remi’s Sensational Ceremony

Connect with us

3 hours ago

Melanated Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie took aso-oke on a different ride for Kunle & Tiwi Remi’s sensational traditional wedding ceremony wearing an embelishhed robe layered with a crop top and mini skirt with fringes.

She paired the outfit with an elaborate Gele with pleats and fringes by Eminence Mez, the perfect red lip and snatched face by Rise and Glam Beauty. See stunning photographs of her by Tobi Images below:

 

In the company of her handsome husband, Ini stepped out with a dark bone, champagne gold purse and sandals. See photos below:

 

For the white wedding ceremony, she donned a delicate powder blue dress by Derin Fabikun. Her hair pulled back into a bun and her face flawlessly made up with a bold red pout. See below:

 

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @inidimaokojie
Photography: @officialtobimages

TRAD LOOK
Outfit: @anncranberry
Makeup: @riseandglambeauty
Gele: @eminence_mez

WHITE CEREMONY LOOK
Outfit: @derinfabikunco
Makeup: @riseandglambeauty

