How Your Faves Showed Up for Kunle Remi & Tiwi’s Wedding | #KTTV24

We are on the third day of Kunle Remi and his bride Tiwi’s wedding ceremony in Ibadan, and the celebration has been a beautiful display of love, friendship and family.

Your favourite entertainers and celebrities showed up and showed out as well to celebrate the couple. Stars like Ini Dima-Okojie, Beverly Osu, Sharon Ooja, Bimbo Ademoye, Omowunmi Dada, Shaffy Bello, Stan Nze, Nnani Akah, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Enyinna Nwigwe added extra pazzaz to the star-studded affair.

See the looks below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deyemi OKANLAWON (@deyemitheactor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolette Ndigwe-Kalu (@nicolendigwe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nnani Akah (@akahnnani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BEV ™️ (@beverly_osu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAFFY BELLO (@iamshaffybello)