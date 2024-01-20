How Your Faves Showed Up for Kunle Remi & Tiwi’s Wedding | #KTTV24

Connect with us

Published

56 mins ago

 on

We are on the third day of Kunle Remi and his bride Tiwi’s wedding ceremony in Ibadan, and the celebration has been a beautiful display of love, friendship and family.

Your favourite entertainers and celebrities showed up and showed out as well to celebrate the couple. Stars like Ini Dima-Okojie, Beverly Osu, Sharon Ooja, Bimbo Ademoye, Omowunmi Dada, Shaffy Bello, Stan Nze, Nnani Akah, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Enyinna Nwigwe added extra pazzaz to the star-studded affair.

See the looks below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deyemi OKANLAWON (@deyemitheactor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicolette Ndigwe-Kalu (@nicolendigwe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nnani Akah (@akahnnani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE BEV ™️ (@beverly_osu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHAFFY BELLO (@iamshaffybello)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enyinna Nwigwe (@a_yinna)

