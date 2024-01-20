Nollywood
How Your Faves Showed Up for Kunle Remi & Tiwi’s Wedding | #KTTV24
We are on the third day of Kunle Remi and his bride Tiwi’s wedding ceremony in Ibadan, and the celebration has been a beautiful display of love, friendship and family.
Your favourite entertainers and celebrities showed up and showed out as well to celebrate the couple. Stars like Ini Dima-Okojie, Beverly Osu, Sharon Ooja, Bimbo Ademoye, Omowunmi Dada, Shaffy Bello, Stan Nze, Nnani Akah, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Enyinna Nwigwe added extra pazzaz to the star-studded affair.
See the looks below:
