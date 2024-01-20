Connect with us

#KTTV24: All The Lovely Moments from Day 3 Of Kunle Remi & Tiwi's Beautiful Wedding

With Love From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Here's Your Starter Park To An Amazing Weekend!

Daniel Etim Effiong's Double-Breasted 2-Toned Denim Outfit To Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Cocktail Soirée Deserves Your Attention

And So It Begins... First Look at Kunle Remi and Tiwi in Traditional Attires for #KTTV24

Oluwatobi & Opeyemi White Wedding Was a Truckload of Love and Beauty! Enjoy Their Video

#KTTV24: Kunle Remi and Tiwi's Denim-Themed Cocktail Soiree Radiates Romance | See Highlights

From a Facebook Friend Request to Happy Ever After! Here's How Dupe & Lanre Came To Be

Harry Told Chinny He Would Marry Her The First Day They Spoke!

Bisi and Tobi's Love Journey Began at a Wedding - Now, They are Having Theirs!

Favour and Emmanuel's Happy Ever After Began With a Joke at Campus Fellowship

It’s day three of the wedding festivities, celebrating the beautiful journey to marital bliss for actor Kunle Remi and his bride Tiwi.

Kunle Remi, the groom, looked dashing in his purple blazer and black bow tie on a pristinely white inner shirt. The bride was looking regal in her silky white off-shoulder dress.

As they signed the court papers and exchanged vows in the presence of the officiating priest, the couple sealed the deal with a heartfelt “I do.” The couple capped off what was a beautiful day with goofy dance moves with friends, family, and well-wishers.

See the highlights below:

