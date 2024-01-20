KTTV24: All The Lovely Moments from Day 3 Of Kunle Remi & Tiwi’s Beautiful Wedding

It’s day three of the wedding festivities, celebrating the beautiful journey to marital bliss for actor Kunle Remi and his bride Tiwi.

Kunle Remi, the groom, looked dashing in his purple blazer and black bow tie on a pristinely white inner shirt. The bride was looking regal in her silky white off-shoulder dress.

As they signed the court papers and exchanged vows in the presence of the officiating priest, the couple sealed the deal with a heartfelt “I do.” The couple capped off what was a beautiful day with goofy dance moves with friends, family, and well-wishers.

See the highlights below:

