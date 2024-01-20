Connect with us

With Love From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Here's Your Starter Pack To An Amazing Weekend!

#KTTV24: All The Lovely Moments from Day 3 Of Kunle Remi & Tiwi's Beautiful Wedding

Daniel Etim Effiong's Double-Breasted 2-Toned Denim Outfit To Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Cocktail Soirée Deserves Your Attention

And So It Begins... First Look at Kunle Remi and Tiwi in Traditional Attires for #KTTV24

Oluwatobi & Opeyemi White Wedding Was a Truckload of Love and Beauty! Enjoy Their Video

#KTTV24: Kunle Remi and Tiwi's Denim-Themed Cocktail Soiree Radiates Romance | See Highlights

From a Facebook Friend Request to Happy Ever After! Here's How Dupe & Lanre Came To Be

Harry Told Chinny He Would Marry Her The First Day They Spoke!

Bisi and Tobi's Love Journey Began at a Wedding - Now, They are Having Theirs!

Favour and Emmanuel's Happy Ever After Began With a Joke at Campus Fellowship

Hey there, #BellaNaijaWeddings Fam!

It’s been raining sweet doses of love all week long and we can’t keep calm! If you are lovers of love like us, then this is when you want to be all weekend. We’ve compiled a rundown of all the sweet love stories we had this week in the #BelleNaijaWedings zone to make your weekend worthwhile. From celebrity weddings to lovely videos and exciting videos, your weekend is about to get ten times more exciting. Click on the tile links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Love and Culture was a Perfect Mix in Blessing & Kennedy’s Oron-Igbo Trad

Blessing and Kennedy’s White Wedding Was a Sweet Love Fest!

It All Started as an Office Crush – Now Teniola & Arthur Get to Live Their Perfect Fairytale

With Love, From Ghana! Relish The Beauty of Culture in Emmanuella and Evans’ Trad

 

It Is All Shades of Love, Fun and Culture at The #KTTV24 Yoruba Trad! See The Highlights

Brace Up! These Exclusive Photos From Kunle Remi & Tiwi’s Trad are a Truckload of Sweetness!

These Sweet Highlights From Tiwi & Kunle Remi’s Denim-Themed Cocktail Soiree Will Have You Blushing Hard!

Love and Vintage Vibes! Violet & Kola’s Pre-wedding Shoot Will Give You Butterflies

Bugsy Did Not Give Up on Oma and Now, It’s #CBforever23!

Wunmi and Fola Met At The Beach 4 Years Ago! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Confidence Met Gracious In Uni and It Was It was Love at First Sight!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

