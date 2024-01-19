Events
Daniel Etim Effiong’s Double-Breasted 2-Toned Denim Outfit To Kunle & Tiwi Remi’s Cocktail Soirée Deserves Your Attention
If you are like us, you too were looking forward to seeing Daniel Etim Effiong at Kunle & Tiwi Remi‘s wedding ceremony this weekend, their beautiful friendship has given us several reasons to laugh lately…
Thankfully the dapper actor didn’t disappoint as he graced the couple’s cocktail soirée last night in a double-breasted 2-toned denim suit by P.ARIES.
Daniel layered his suit with a crisp white shirt and a denim string tie. He paired the lovely outfit with white footwear, black beaded bracelets, a black wristwatch and a dark bone. See more photos below:
Credits
BellaStylista: @etimeffiong
Photography: @thomfelix_concept
Outfit: @p.ariesofficial
Styling: @thesparkluxe