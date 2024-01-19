Connect with us

Daniel Etim Effiong's Double-Breasted 2-Toned Denim Outfit To Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Cocktail Soirée Deserves Your Attention

24 Nights of Uninterrupted Fun: Vaniti Lagos Took Detty December to Another Level

Build-A-Thon: Federal Government to Initiate 4 Days of Immersive Learning for Students

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

CARVEN by Gamr Unveils the Future of Gaming in Nigeria

Ayo Edebiri Takes Impeccable Quiet Luxury to the 75th Emmys & Bags Her 3rd Trophy of the Season

The Aneyo Family Triumphs in Grand Finale of Africa Magic’s Indomie Love Bowl

Beyond the Hype: 5 Things You Need to Know About the Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0

Lagos Glitters As Martini Raises a Toast to 160 Years of Sophisticated Luxury

Idris & Sabrina Elba Were Loved Up in Jeans at the Gucci Ancora Menswear AW 2024/25 Fashion Show

If you are like us, you too were looking forward to seeing Daniel Etim Effiong at Kunle & Tiwi Remi‘s wedding ceremony this weekend, their beautiful friendship has given us several reasons to laugh lately…

Thankfully the dapper actor didn’t disappoint as he graced the couple’s cocktail soirée last night in a double-breasted 2-toned denim suit by P.ARIES.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Daniel layered his suit with a crisp white shirt and a denim string tie. He paired the lovely outfit with white footwear, black beaded bracelets, a black wristwatch and a dark bone. See more photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by P.ARIES (@p.ariesofficial)

Credits

BellaStylista: @etimeffiong

Photography: @thomfelix_concept

Outfit: @p.ariesofficial

Styling: @thesparkluxe

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Send an email: [email protected]

