Chef Imoteda’s New Venture Is An Internet Favourite For Several Reasons

There’s no denying that Lagos’ food scene has gotten far more exciting of late; we can hardly pick what restaurants we want to eat in right now. The myriad culinary influences and the inspiring fusion cuisine in restaurants such as Chef Imoteda‘s Signature immediately springs to mind. The Le Cordon Bleu trained chef is an expert who’s worked to create dreamy spaces with scrumptious food to match—her latest endeavour, in partnership with FilmHouse is a must-visit. She sat with BN Style to chat a bit about her journey and give us all the deets on her new venture.

BNS: How do you think Nigerian views on ‘fine dining’ have changed?

We still don’t have much fine dining in Nigeria. I think the general culture of going out to eat is definitely still growing and people are becoming more willing to try new foods. I remember when I started out in 2014 a lot of people truly didn’t understand the idea of someone coming to your house to cook you a plated three to five course meal. They wanted their caterers and ‘olopos’ that they knew and understood. But now we have people hiring me to do elaborate 8 course meals for their loved ones. It’s great to have witnessed and been a part of this change

BNS: What trends are you seeing in Nigerian food today, and which are you most excited by?

Very excited by the number of people playing with Nigerian ingredients. We have so many chefs right now who are taking traditional dishes and turning them on their heads and I love it! We have such a wealth of ingredients and flavors in this country so it excites me to see people exploring that more!

BNS: Of all the dishes on your new menu, which is your favourite to make?

Confession time! I am not doing a whole lot of cooking right now. What people don’t often realize about being a head chef is that you do so much more admin and HR work than you do cooking. But my favourite dish to make is probably the Chops dish. Every element on the plate is so delicious and quickly cooked to order. Lamb chops seasoned with salt and black pepper seared in a pan and placed on top of crispy smashed potatoes and suya roasted carrots finished with an amazing chimichurri. It is delicious and so much fun to cook and plate. My sous chef came up with the plating and it is so rustic! I love rustic plates!

BNS: You’ve hosted some pop-up restaurants in the past, but what would a NFFT food project look like today (post COVID-19)?

I’m honestly not sure. Part of the fun and experience of The NFFT was eating on a large table almost family style and meeting new people and sharing new tastes and flavours. Post Covid re-creating that same vibe with social distancing isn’t really going to be available so I’m looking at ways of creating a more visually immersive experience. Basically people being able to watch the cooking being done and getting a “presentation” on the background so that they are still very engaged in the food and the moment even if they can’t necessarily share in with the person sitting next to them.

BNS: What is inspiring you right now?

Can I be honest? Nothing at this moment. With the state of the world I am not super excited to step outside and see. I have been drawing inspiration from myself and my old work. Reminding myself that I am talented and I have done amazing things in this life. So far it’s working.