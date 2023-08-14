Connect with us

Bonang Matheba Rocks The Best Of African Fashion As 3rd Time Miss SA Finale Host

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

Arguably Africa’s most awarded OAP, Bonang Matheba delivered a marvellous show as host for perhaps the largest show on South African TV — Miss South Africa 2023 Finale — last night dressed in outstanding fashion.

Styled by the exceptional Nigerian celebrity stylist — Dahmola with globally acclaimed Nigerian Beauty Expert — Joyce Jacob at the helm of her Makeup Artistry, Bonang showed South Africa why she’s not just a pretty face but one of the most influential personalities on the continent.

From her custom Barbie pink ensemble by Nigerian designer Veekee James to her magnificent final look by the renowned Biji La Maison de Couture, Bonang kept her audience in awe of her aesthetics throughout the show. Check it all out below:

1st Look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Outfit @veekeejames_official
Makeup @joycejacob_jjb
Photography @thelagospaparazzi

2nd Look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Outfit @anncranberry
Jewellery @karlhajewels
Styled by @dahmola

4th Look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Outfit @biji_la_maison
Styled by @dahmola

