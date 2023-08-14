Bonang Matheba Rocks The Best Of African Fashion As 3rd Time Miss SA Finale Host

Arguably Africa’s most awarded OAP, Bonang Matheba delivered a marvellous show as host for perhaps the largest show on South African TV — Miss South Africa 2023 Finale — last night dressed in outstanding fashion.

Styled by the exceptional Nigerian celebrity stylist — Dahmola with globally acclaimed Nigerian Beauty Expert — Joyce Jacob at the helm of her Makeup Artistry, Bonang showed South Africa why she’s not just a pretty face but one of the most influential personalities on the continent.

From her custom Barbie pink ensemble by Nigerian designer Veekee James to her magnificent final look by the renowned Biji La Maison de Couture, Bonang kept her audience in awe of her aesthetics throughout the show. Check it all out below:

1st Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

2nd Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Outfit @anncranberry

Jewellery @karlhajewels

Styled by @dahmola

4th Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Outfit @biji_la_maison

Styled by @dahmola

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle