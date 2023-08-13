See How Stars Shone Flamboyantly & Glamorously At Netflix Nigeria’s Lights Camera Naija

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood Stars came out to shine tonight at Netflix Nigeria‘s Lights, Camera, Naija – a celebration of  Nigeria’s Stars. With a “Flamboyantly and Glamorously Nigerian” theme, celebrities showed out the best of African fashion featuring fabulous dresses, native fabrics, turbans, headgear and more, all fit for the extravaganza.

Check out which of your screen favourites made it to the event and see what they wore below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adunni Ade (@iamadunniade)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHAFFY BELLO (@iamshaffybello)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yvonne Jegede (@iamyvonnejegede)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bamike O. Adenibuyan (@bammybestowed)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bolanle Ninalowo (@iamnino_b)

