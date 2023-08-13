Movies & TV
BBNaijaAllStars: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Dapper In Trad For The Sunday Night Eviction Show
For tonight’s Big Brother Naija All Stars eviction, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu stepped out in a classy floral gold 2-piece from D29. The outfit is a fascinating reflection of the beauty of African craftsmanship honouring our ancestors and celebrating their legacies through traditional clothing.
Ebuka paired it with the traditional Igbo feathered red cap, wine beads, a hand fan and premium wine slip-ons. See below:
Credits
Muse: @ebuka
Fit: @deco_d29
Shots: @theoladayo
Location: @periwinkleresidences