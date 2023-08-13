Connect with us

Fashion Tips for Making an Entrance at Netflix’s ‘Light, Camera… Naija!’ Event

by Yolanda Okereke

Avatar photo

Published

21 seconds ago

 on

Embrace the magic of the Netflix Light, Camera Naija event, an evening for laughter, entertainment, and beautiful memories intertwine. Anticipate an evening of nostalgia and seize the opportunity to capture countless moments that will forever be cherished.

When it comes to glamor Nigerians understand the assignment.

As a country, we have beautiful cultures and tribes….from the burst of flavour in our cooking to the extravaganza displayed during our traditional ceremonies which have now spilt into our red-carpet moments. 

Be the person that steals the show as you display your cultural uniqueness at this event. We are excited to have you.

Let’s do away with the head gears (gele) and switch it to some more edgy and fun. Pop your colours and add all the sparkles and gems you can ever think of. Shine like a diamond and stand out.

Dresses with trains are not a bad idea, you can also fall in with capes and kimonos if you so desire. It’s a long night, so make sure you have your best comfortable shoes so you can Rock and Roll. We are excited about the line of events for the day, don’t miss it for anything.

Have fun whilst dressing up..you can jump on a GRWM and share using our hashtags and handles.

We are so excited to host you and tell you “You look stunning” “You look gorgeous”

Don’t be late. Be on time……..Yes, on time. And lastly, don’t forget to SLAY!!!

BellaNaija is a media partner for NETFLIX’S LIGHT CAMERA… NAIJA EVENT

