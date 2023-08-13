BNxBBNAllStars: Uriel Has Been Evicted from the #BBNaijaAllStars House

Connect with us

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel is the second housemate to be evicted from the house in tonight’s live eviction.

After rounds of voting from the fans and three weeks in Big Brother’s House, Tolanibaj, Uriel, and Seyi received the fewest votes and were the bottom three.

Seyi, for the second week running, received the fewest votes, but Uriel was decided on as the evictee by Biggie’s jury, which included Teddy A, Diana, and Laycon.

Whitemoney addressed his issue with CeeC, Venita talked about her issue with Pere, and Ike cleared the air on his quarrel with Venita.

See the highlights below:

