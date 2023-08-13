Events
#BNxBBNAllStars: Uriel Has Been Evicted from the #BBNaijaAllStars House
Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel is the second housemate to be evicted from the house in tonight’s live eviction.
After rounds of voting from the fans and three weeks in Big Brother’s House, Tolanibaj, Uriel, and Seyi received the fewest votes and were the bottom three.
Seyi, for the second week running, received the fewest votes, but Uriel was decided on as the evictee by Biggie’s jury, which included Teddy A, Diana, and Laycon.
Whitemoney addressed his issue with Cee–C, Venita talked about her issue with Pere, and Ike cleared the air on his quarrel with Venita.
See the highlights below:
Holla BNers, it’s time for another live eviction show!
Tonight, at least one housemate will be leaving Biggie’s house. Who’s that gonna be? Stay with us to find out!#BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Ike clearing the air on his quarrel with Venita.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/28QhlGjwhF
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Whitemoney says there’s no ship between him and Cee-C: “She said she has a boyfriend. If she were single, maybe.”#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Whitemoney says he’s avoiding Cee-C because she’s being disrespectful in the house.
“This disrespect is getting out of hand.”#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/XJgMnsK4DL
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Meet one of the jurors of the night: Teddy A!#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/5myaFFYZ2m
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Diana in the building all ready for jury duties.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/LIuFbFgx08
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
The final jury member for the night is Laycon!#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
What does Laycon think of the #BBNAllStars season? Press play! #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/ePBmCOScwy
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Bad Boy Deks came to be the bad boy of #BBNAllStars but has been hooked to Venita all week. Do you think this could be the ship of the season?
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Tonight’s jury: Teddy A, Diana and Laycon#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/EYoomtP9NX
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Venita on her issues with Pere last week.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/mEENmEiUMR
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Seyi and Uriel are the bottom two of this week.
Who do you think the jury will save. And why?#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Uriel is out of the #BBNAllStars house.#BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
“I felt it, I felt it” – Uriel is the second housemate to leave the house.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/ExHn7Ottlb
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
See how members of the jury voted.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/7OjkiAwSjZ
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Uriel on her feelings for Neo.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/hAgkESa3hL
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Take a look at Uriel’s journey in the house.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/HUSNR3fbfs
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Ebuka to the housemates: “The people wey carry the show no pass 6, the rest of you are just sleeping there.”#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
See how y’all voted this week.
Seyi, what’s the secret?#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/A4ao8ef3Cn
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023
Goodbye, Uriel. BellaNaija wishes you the best.
#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/G9TlDoivt7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2023