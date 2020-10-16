Register to attend: The First Digital Lagos Leather Fair 2020 is here



The Lagos Leather Fair is super excited to announce the 2020 edition of the Lagos Leather Fair, LLF Digital, a virtual experience that will hold from Thursday, October 22nd to Sunday, October 25th, 2020.

Themed Re-Defining The Narrative, this year’s event will provide a new perspective to the range and dynamism of the Nigerian leather space as a core part of the global fashion industry.

LLF Digital is a 4-day event that will present a virtual space dedicated to promoting all exhibiting

brands to fashion retailers and ready buyers, teaching the fundamentals of leather design and

production through a series of well-structured and detailed workshops with A segments, and tackling current socioeconomic issues that stand as obstacles in the Nigerian leather industry through insightful conversations.

This year’s edition of the LLF DIGITAL event will feature:

A Trade-Show style virtual exhibition of West Africa’s leading leather designers.

Conversations

Masterclasses

15-Minute Sessions with industry experts and thought leaders

A Special Launch!

Some of the Conversations and masterclasses at the 4-day event are;

“Straight talk: Where is the Leather Industry Headed?” speaking on this are; Femi Olayebi (Founder Lagos Leather Fair & FemiHandbags), Foluso Gbadamosi (Director, Business Process & Technology at Prime Atlantic Group), Toyin Adeniji ( ED, Micro Enterprises BOI), Wilson Erumebor (Senior economist at The Nigerian Economic Summit Group ), Adeyinka Abimbola (Value Chain Advisor at The Nigeria Competitiveness project (NICOP), GIZ).

Speaking on the topic, “The Art of Coloring Leather” is Aisha Ugah (CD, Nicole by Haguanna).

Adenike Adeyemi (Executive Director, Fate Foundation), Lanre DaSilva Ajayi (Creative Director & Founder Lanre DaSilva Ajayi Couture), Rukky Ladoja (Creative Director, GreyProjects), Gilles Acogny (Co-Founder/CEO Acosphere), Femi Olayebi (Founder Lagos Leather Fair & FemiHandbags) will be having a conversation on, “Finding a balance between Creativity and Sustainability”.

Yvonne Watson (Associate Dean for Curriculum & Learning Parsons School of Design) and Lani Adeoye (CEO, Studio-Lani) will extensively discuss “The Fundamentals of Product Design and Development”.

Sergio Belloni (Footwear Expert ModaInPelle Academy) will take a master class on “Creating Impeccable Footwear”.

Panelists speaking on the topic, “Breaking the Made-In-Africa Stereotype” are Laduma Ngxokolo (CEO/Creative Director, MaXhosa Africa), Nisha Kanabar (CEO Industrie Africa), Nelly Wandji (Founder, Branding & Retail Consultant MoonLook) and Sinmi Olayebi (Director of Social Programs, FemiHandbags).

Speaking about “How to Stand Out In a Crowded Space” are Alheri Egor-Egbe (Account Strategist, Google), Daniel Obasi (Art Director Daniel Obasi), Papa Omotayo (Founder, A Whitespace Creative Agency), Romy Kelly Njeundji (E-Merchandiser, Haute Luxury Brand) and Damilola Odufuwa Head of PR, Africa Binance).

The Master class “Taking your Business from Local to Global” will be handled by, Tara Mulhare (International Expert, SheTrades).

Otejiri Ejumabone (Founder Hanker & Reech) will also take on a master class with the topic “Hand stitching to Perfection”.

A conversation on “Creativity and Intellectual Property: The Copycatting Syndrome” will be highlighted by Chinyere Okorocha (Partner & Head of Sectors Jackson, Etti & Edu) and Tade Ipadeola (Human Rights, Intellectual Property & Development Advocate).

The topic, “Lessons from the Pandemic: Creating Opportunities in a Crisis” has on its panel, Mark Stephenson (Managing Director Sandstorm Kenya), Nike Ogunlesi (CRO Ruff ‘n’ Tumble), Paul Okeguo (Co-Founder/COO Chocolate City Group), Tokunboh George-Taylor (Managing Director Hill+Knowlton Strategies) and Yinka David-West (Academic Director & Professor of Information System Lagos Business School).

Tosin Ogundadegbe (Creative Director, TheStyleInfidel) will take the final master class titled; “How to Style it”.

The Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) was created in 2017 and is the first of its kind in Nigeria. It is an Intra-African event that provides the much-needed platform for leather designers within and outside Nigeria, to showcase their products and talents, to buyers, consumers, retailers, etc. Since the inception of LLF, more attention has been paid to the West African Leather Industry with recognition from industry giants, brands, retailers, suppliers, and tanneries.

To get more information on how to attend, please visit www.thelagosleatherfair.com

