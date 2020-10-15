Bigger & Better! School Kits Shop relaunches with a Brand New Look



School Kits Shop re-launches her back to school retail brand with a new name, Skit Store

offering customers, a wider range of product categories namely: school, office supplies & lifestyle products.

School Kits was incorporated in 2000 as a one-stop retail back-to-school store and has since made significant progress in catering to the needs of local and international students from pre-school age through college. School Kits has expanded its retail footprint to five stores in Lagos and Abuja while offering wholesale distribution of school uniforms to hundreds of top and mid-tier primary and secondary schools across Nigeria.



Over time, School Kits has built strong brand credibility with schools, parents, and students and has become a household name among reputable private schools across the country.

With this new name, Skit Store, there is now so much more than just school supplies. There is something for everyone-old, young, teachers, parents, professionals, and of course students.

Shop school supplies, office supplies & lifestyle products on skit.ng or any Skit Store near you.

Skit Store…School, Office, Lifestyle.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content