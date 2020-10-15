Connect with us

Bigger & Better! School Kits Shop relaunches with a Brand New Look

Here’s why the New Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the Upgrade you Need + You can now Pre-Order

Call for Entries: Sign up to compete in Wema Bank’s Innovation Accelerator Program tagged ‘Hackaholics 2.0’

Omilola Oshikoya gives her Take on Police Brutality & the Inspiration behind the 2020 #DoItAfraid Conference | November 8th

Hauwa Allahbura’s Debut Movie ‘The Eve’ joins Exclusive List of Nigerian movies on Netflix from October 12th

It was a Shutdown as Fluxx Celebrated Independence Day with an Urban Luxury Party

Volkano Productions presents 'Amerikana' – The first Visual Album created by a Nigerian Artist

Rotimi Bankole is paying it forward with 'SBI Media Workshop', an Initiative to Support Young Nigerians

Applications are On for the 2021/2022 AIG Scholarships for Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford

FirstBank has disbursed over 17 Billion Naira through FirstAdvance as a way to reinforce its Financial Inclusion Drive 

School Kits Shop re-launches her back to school retail brand with a new name, Skit Store
offering customers, a wider range of product categories namely: school, office supplies & lifestyle products.

School Kits was incorporated in 2000 as a one-stop retail back-to-school store and has since made significant progress in catering to the needs of local and international students from pre-school age through college. School Kits has expanded its retail footprint to five stores in Lagos and Abuja while offering wholesale distribution of school uniforms to hundreds of top and mid-tier primary and secondary schools across Nigeria. 


Over time, School Kits has built strong brand credibility with schools, parents, and students and has become a household name among reputable private schools across the country.

With this new name, Skit Store, there is now so much more than just school supplies. There is something for everyone-old, young, teachers, parents, professionals, and of course students.

Shop school supplies, office supplies & lifestyle products on skit.ng or any Skit Store near you.

Skit Store…School, Office, Lifestyle.

