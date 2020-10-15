Here’s why the New Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the Upgrade you Need + You can now Pre-Order



Samsung Electronics has revealed the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), the newest member of the Galaxy S20 series. Galaxy S20 FE is a premium flagship smartphone that includes innovations Galaxy fans said they loved the most, and it is also made available at an accessible price point.

COVID-19 disrupted the world and technology is now playing a more crucial role in people’s lives and that is why the Galaxy S20 FE was created; to deliver flagship experiences to more consumers.

Samsung took select features of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the super-smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, hyper-fast connectivity, all-day battery, expandable storage, with a streamlined premium design, in order to create the all-new Galaxy S20 FE.

“The S20 FE is an extension of the Galaxy S20 family and is the start of a new way to bring meaningful innovation to even more people to let them do the things they love with the best of Galaxy.” Says Caden Yu, the Managing Director, Samsung Electronics West Africa

All you want, to do what you love

Express the best of yourself when out on a day trip or at night catching fun with a pop of color that reflects your personal style, attitude, and personality. The S20 FE comes in a variant of colors; Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Navy.

With the S20 FE, the fun never stops. The pro-grade camera and 30X Space zoom help you capture memorable moments whether near or far in the daytime.

Plus, the night mode multi-frame and powerful performance to get you through the fun nights and the 4500mAH battery keeps you on all day with little in-between time to recharge using the 15W fast charging.

And since life can be unpredictable, the Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant; IP68 rated. Better still, when accidents happen, one can rest easy knowing the 24 months warranty and Screen repair offer that comes with Pre-order has got your back.

Pre-order

The S20 FE is available for pre-order from Friday, October 9th, with wireless Bluetooth earphones, Clear Standing cover, and Screen repair offer. You also get a 4 month Free Subscription on YouTube premium. Trade-In Discount Offer also available on Pre-order. You can trade-in your old phones and enjoy a discount on the S20 FE

Launch

The S20 FE would be officially available in the market from Friday, October 23rd.

Visit any Samsung Experience Store nationwide for an amazing and pleasurable experience.

Device Specifications

With its variants of colors, S20 FE comes with a 6GB RAM/128GB ROM, a long-lasting battery of 4500mAh with 15W fast charging, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 120Hz Super-AMOLED display.

