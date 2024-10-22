Samsung Unveils the New Galaxy A06 | Galaxy Wey Sabi

Samsung Electronics has officially unveiled the latest addition to the popular Galaxy A series smartphones – the Samsung Galaxy A06.

Joining a fan favourite series and combining powerful performance with a sleek design, the Galaxy A06 offers customers and loyal A series fans unique features and a premium experience at an affordable price.

The stylish Galaxy A06 is set to redefine what users expect from entry-level smartphones, offering cutting-edge technology without compromise. Aptly tagged “Galaxy Wey Sabi,” the Galaxy A06 stands out in the competitive category as it aims to resolve the customers’ needs in a smartphone with a focus on durability, functionality, security, camera, and entertainment.

Users can enjoy capturing high-resolution photos with the 50MP rear camera, now equipped with Nightography for capturing the essence of every detail, especially in low-light conditions. The 8MP front and 2MP (depth) cameras also deliver clear selfies with advanced beautification features.

Spotting a slimmer design and comfortable grip, as well as a side fingerprint scanner, the new Galaxy A06 features a stunning 6.7” HD+ display, providing vivid colours and crisp clarity for an immersive viewing experience that delivers seamless visuals on the infinity-U display with enhanced brightness, especially for outdoor visibility.

The Galaxy A06—Gadget Wey Sabi is truly a device that understands your needs. Equipped with a 5000mAh long-lasting battery, you can enjoy more device usage without worrying about battery life. The 25W Super-Fast Charging feature ensures up to 50% battery charge in just 30 minutes, meaning you are back in action quickly.

“The Samsung assurance is a promise, a trustworthy reliability in our Knox Security on this device, which protects your personal information by isolating your passwords and other private data within a secure environment,” said Stephen Okwara, Head Product Management, Samsung Electronics West Africa. “What’s also awesome about this is our promise of continuous OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates on this device. Isn’t that impressive from a brand that understands the needs of its customers?” Also speaking at the Galaxy A06 launch event in Lagos, Oge Maduagwu, Head of Marketing, Samsung Electronics West Africa, said: “We are excited to introduce the Galaxy A06, which brings together powerful performance, an advanced camera, and long-lasting battery life, all in a stylish and affordable package.” She added: “Also customers can enjoy premium support for their device with a screen damage insurance cover of just N9000.

Available in four stunning colours: black, blue green, lime, and silver. The Samsung Galaxy A06 will be available in Nigeria at all authorised Samsung Stores from 11th October 2024, with pricing starting at N146,000.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics is out to inspire the world and shape the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company aims to redefine the worlds of smartphones, TVs, wearable devices, tablets, and digital appliances. Samsung is also one of the leading developers of the Internet of Things, especially in its Smart Home and Digital Health initiatives.

Sponsored Content