Connect with us

Promotions

As a reward to their Customers, Samsung Nigeria is set to kick start an Exciting Promo Deal on Mobile Devices

Events News Promotions

Taste the Best of Both Worlds: Vines by Rosa Blends European Wines with Vibrant African-Inspired Cuisine

Promotions

Discover the Top 10 Features of the Affordable itel P40 Smartphone

Events News Promotions

Burger King Surulere Launches with Free Gifts for their Customers!

Promotions

Minimie Welcomes Basketmouth as First Brand Ambassador

Events News Promotions

Cadbury Candies delights Ibadan Consumers with the 'Like a Child Again' Experience

Events News Promotions

Check out Exclusives From the Star-Studded Affair at the Macallan M Collection Launch

Events News Promotions

Experience Ultimate Fun at The 2023 Meisters Expression Festival in Lagos | June 11th - 12th

Events News Promotions

Chrystallis Conversations hosts First Event in Lagos | Here’s What Went Down

Promotions Style

Diamond Platnumz and Hollantex Bring Colorful Fabrics to Life in Teaser

Promotions

As a reward to their Customers, Samsung Nigeria is set to kick start an Exciting Promo Deal on Mobile Devices

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Samsung Electronics West Africa is giving discounts to customers on its A-series devices purchased from selected partner / outlets across the country in the upcoming promo offer titled Massive Deals and this nationwide offer is currently available while stock lasts.

According to Samsung, customers would receive up to 15% discount when they purchase the A14, A04s, A04e or the A03 Core from its partners’ stores nationwide. Additionally, under this promo offer, customers who purchase the A14, A24, A34 and A54 devices will get a free travel adapter.

Group Head of the Mobile Business, Joy Tim-Ayoola, said,

Customers are at the heart of our business, This promotion is really about our customers as we have consistently strived towards making cutting edge technology easily available to all. So, we implore our customers nationwide to avail themselves of this opportunity to purchase the A-series devices now at discounted prices. This is our way of saying Thank You to our loyal customers for their unflinching support over the years.

Also speaking, Chika Nnadozie, Head of Marketing, Samsung West Africa, stated that “Samsung understands the economic difficulties currently being experienced in the country and has consistently produced pocket-friendly premium products. We are very consistent in our approach as we understand that our customers like the good things of life and we have provided that without compromising our standards”.

She added that “This time we are making our products even more accessible with the discounts we are providing our customers.”
Another way in which Samsung West Africa provides products to consumers nationwide in a convenient and exceptional fashion is through the Flex Pay, with this, consumers can now purchase a Samsung device at 30% of its total cost as down payment with the balance spread over 3-12 months Installment payments. Samsung is truly committed to making technology affordable and easily obtainable.

About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of Smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, TVs, cameras, digital appliances, printers, medical equipment, network systems and semiconductor and LED solutions. For the latest news, click here to visit the Samsung Newsroom

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Democracy Day 2023 – A Reminder That Nigeria Belongs to the People

65 Countries & Counting: Elizabeth Agboola Shares Her Journey as a Travel Entrepreneur With Us

Introducing… “Doing Life With”: Capturing Stories of Everyday People

Democracy Day: Why June 12th, 1993 is an Important Date in Nigeria’s History

Omilola Oshikoya: How to Avoid “Sapa” Now That the Fuel Subsidy is Gone
css.php