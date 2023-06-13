Minimie Welcomes Basketmouth as First Brand Ambassador



Minimie, the makers of popular noodles and chin chin, has announced Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, as its first-ever brand ambassador.

Basketmouth is a Nigerian comedian, actor, presenter, entrepreneur, and musician who is certainly one of the finest comedians in Africa, and his comedy style has been described by many as being phenomenal.

The unveiling took place June 2nd, 2023, in Lagos, where the contracts were signed as he was officially welcomed to the Minimie family, which can otherwise be described as “the house of mad fun”.

Earlier on Thursday, the company released a teaser on its Instagram page, displaying a silhouette while urging netizens to decode who its first-ever ambassador could be.

According to a statement made by a representative of Minimie, “The appointment of Basketmouth as the brand’s new ambassador came at a strategic time, presenting an opportunity for the brand to deeply connect with its numerous consumers and fans in the most entertaining manner. This alliance has equally been projected to further demonstrate Minimie’s continued support for the fast-evolving multi-billion-naira industry in Nigeria.”

The partnership became imperative and can readily be linked to the obvious symmetry between Minimie and Basketmouth’s popularity with the Nigerian youth, his popular appeal, and his unarguable position in the comedy industry.

Minimie, the proudly Nigerian noodle and chin chin brand, has over the years gained massive recognition for throwing its weight behind the comedy industry, a big supporter of everything fun, comedy, and entertainment in general, so long as it brings a smile to the faces of Nigerians while helping to alleviate the level of stress and boredom that come with everyday hustle.

From sponsoring notable comedy shows in Nigeria to setting up a comedy club aimed at identifying and grooming upcoming young talents, comedy skit support isn’t left out, all of which support the exponential growth of the sector, which in turn contributes significantly to the gross domestic product (GDP) of Nigeria’s economy.

Nigerians should sit back and anticipate the fun and hilarious moments that this partnership promises to spark both online and offline. Basketmouth remains the official face of Minimie Nigeria across all marketing campaigns while the contract lasts.

