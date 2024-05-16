Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Liz Benson Set to Star in Mercy Johnson Okojie's Upcoming Film "Mother's Son"

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Amstel Malta's Vibrant Showcase of African Fashion and Film at AMVCA 2024

Movies & TV

Dika Ofoma Explores Widowhood Injustice in a New Short Film "God's Wife"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Bolanle Austen-Peters' Film "Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti" Premieres in Style - See All The Looks

Beauty Events Movies & TV News Nollywood Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: These 12 Looks Commanded Attention at the 10th AMVCA

Movies & TV Nollywood

From Red Carpet Slay to Surprise Performances, African Excellence Shines Bright | See AMVCA2024 Highlights

Movies & TV Nollywood

Big Win for "Breath of Life" at the #AMVCA2024 | See Full Winners List

Events Movies & TV Style

#AMVCA2024: Who Will Take Home the Golden Statuette? But First, Let's Talk the Stunning Lewks!

BN TV Movies & TV

Fejiro Meets An Old Classmate in Episode 6 of "Manless"

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Experience Inner Drive and Embark on an Epic Journey Through Individual Stories

Movies & TV

Liz Benson Set to Star in Mercy Johnson Okojie’s Upcoming Film “Mother’s Son”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Will we be seeing the legendary Liz Benson on our screens anytime soon? The big answer is yes!

An Instagram post shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie revealed that the veteran actress will be returning to Nollywood in “Mother’s Son,” a movie produced by Mercy and directed by Vincent D Anointed.

She’ll be acting alongside Mercy, Georgina Ibeh and Mike Godson. Liz Benson has been on a break from acting since 1996, dedicating her time to Christian evangelical ministries. It’s such a happy surprise to see her back.

See videos and photos from the set

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php