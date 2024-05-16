Liz Benson Set to Star in Mercy Johnson Okojie’s Upcoming Film “Mother’s Son”

Will we be seeing the legendary Liz Benson on our screens anytime soon? The big answer is yes!

An Instagram post shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie revealed that the veteran actress will be returning to Nollywood in “Mother’s Son,” a movie produced by Mercy and directed by Vincent D Anointed.

She’ll be acting alongside Mercy, Georgina Ibeh and Mike Godson. Liz Benson has been on a break from acting since 1996, dedicating her time to Christian evangelical ministries. It’s such a happy surprise to see her back.

See videos and photos from the set

