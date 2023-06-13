Connect with us

Cadbury Candies delights Ibadan Consumers with the 'Like a Child Again' Experience

Check out Exclusives From the Star-Studded Affair at the Macallan M Collection Launch

#ANIIKE2023: Here's How Your Favourite Celebrities Stepped Out With Their Gorgeous Spouses | WATCH

Experience Ultimate Fun at The 2023 Meisters Expression Festival in Lagos | June 11th - 12th

Celebrities Dazzle In Exquisite Agbada At Anita & Ikechukwu Asuoha's Dream Wedding Ceremony

Chrystallis Conversations hosts First Event in Lagos | Here's What Went Down

All The #AsoebiBella Looks from Anita (Real Warri Pikin) & Ikechukwu Asuoha's Vow Renewal Reception | #ANIIKE2023

Redefining Hair Excellence: BKuniquehair and Rita Dominic's Collaborative Collection

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Harness Your Inner Travel Guru at the 2023 Travel Consultant Training Program starting in July 2023

It was all fun, games and play at the recently held ‘Like A Child Again’ event, courtesy of Cadbury Candies, a brand platform that houses Cadbury Buttermint, Cadbury Coffee and Cadbury Caramel. The event was organised by Cadbury Nigeria (a subsidiary of Mondelēz International) in partnership with Movie in the Park and Filmhouse Cinemas, in the city of Ibadan.

The Ibadan edition is the first for this year as others will be organised in different cities across the country in the coming months. The experience at ‘Like A Child Again’ is a novel initiative to drive awareness for Cadbury Candies whilst offering consumers a unique experience filled with playful excitement and nostalgic moments that enable them to relive fun memories of their childhood through the movies shown at the event.

The free event welcomed hundreds of lovers of Cadbury Candies to an open Candyland, with a captivating setup of balloons, lights and props. Other side attractions included painting sessions, a bouncing castle, graffiti art and jigsaw puzzles, to spice up the experience. Attendees got a chance to taste the different candy variants – Cadbury Caramel, Cadbury Coffee and Cadbury Buttermint – as they were treated to an exclusive screening of the 1994 Disney movie classic, ‘The Lion King’, on a gigantic screen.

At the event, Category Lead (Gum and Candy), Cadbury West Africa, Morolake Emokpaire explained the reason Cadbury Candies curated such an event:

”Our range of Cadbury Candies offers you the perfect candy for every moment. We pride ourselves in knowing that our consumers can trust our candies to make everyday moments special. We also take opportunities to create these unique bonding moments for our consumers and their families. ‘Like A Child Again’ offers an atmosphere where our consumers, regardless of their age, can come play, relive fun childhood memories and quite literally, feel like children again.”

The attendees were engrossed in the day games and expressed delight at the different activities. Speaking on this, Brand Manager (Gum & Candy), Cadbury West Africa, Joan Odafe, said,

“We, at Cadbury Candies, take special interest in the lifestyle of our consumers. They are passionate about having fun with friends and family. We understand this desire and have created another unique experience to make it happen, to remind them that the fun from childhood can always be recreated and enjoyed just like it was in the past”.

‘Like A Child Again’ is a periodic event owned by Cadbury Candies. The maiden edition was organised in July 2022. The event celebrates nostalgia and special moments with consumers, through the screening of classic movies and other engaging activities.

‘Like A Child Again’ would be organised in other cities across the country this year.

 

